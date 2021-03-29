Health centre approved for emergency funding

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council has agreed to provide emergency funding to the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise.

During the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on March 22, councillors voted unanimously to approve $3,000 for the facility to address day-to-day costs.

The matter first arose when council reviewed correspondence from the health centre at the March 8 committee of the whole session.

At the time, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the loss of a physician working out of the clinic has created a financial shortfall.

“It’s a lot more than simply a clinic, it’s a community health centre,” he said. “They do a lot of work in administering several grants over the years. They are grants that are being administered at the moment. If they were to do end up in a position where they were to shut down for a period of time, not only we would be looking at the half a dozen people employed there, but also, it would may put into jeopardy the administration of the same grants that they’re putting on now.”

Board chair Juanita Mombourquette said the clinic has been dealing with the loss of $36,000 per year in revenue.

“Each physician that we have, the current rate that we charge them is $3,000 a month so that revenue that we have lost is just that much,” she told council. “There’s a much larger budget that we have to operate the building, to have the staff, to have the maintenance of the building, etc.”

Deputy warden Michael Diggdon asked if there are long-term plans in place if the centre is unable to find a replacement doctor.

The board chair responded they’ve been working for a year to find another physician, they helped form the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health committee, they contacted Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, and they are working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the Department of Health and Wellness, as well as the Nova Scotia Association of Community Health Centres.

“We also do a have a few infrequent renters who come in to do some other types of health services from our building and we always try to offer that because we do have a little bit of space that we can offer,” Mombourquette said. “We have been recently getting some requests about renting space in the building.”

Warden Amanda Mombourquette noted that the centre reaches up to about 1,700 people, and has administered 30 grants and six projects, adding up to $1.1 million in financial investments over the past four years.

The board chair responded to a question from the warden that they might be able to last for the next six months in their current situation.

Last week, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand provided council with information from Chief Financial Officer Jason Martell.

In reviewing the information, district 5 councillor noted that 80-90 per cent of health centre’s funds are related to grants, and is not money they can access.

In response to questions from District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson and Diggdon whether there is an emergency now, or in six to nine months, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson proposed that staff investigate further then report back to council.

Despite that suggestion, council voted to accept the recommendation from the committee of the whole to approve $3,000 for the health centre.