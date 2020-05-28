HALIFAX: In an age where in-person workshops aren’t allowed and group hikes are a no-go, Hike Nova Scotia came up with a solution; go virtual with an Intro to Hiking webinar.

“Now that Nova Scotians are allowed back into parks and on the trails, we figured there would be interest since people were so thirsty to get back outside,” says Janet Barlow, executive director of Hike NS and the webinar presenter. “The webinar is our way of engaging people who want to start hiking or hike more but want some basic knowledge to stay safe and have a good experience.”

Taking place on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m., the webinar is geared for new and novice hikers. It can also be a refresher for experienced hikers.

This “taster” session covers how to prepare for a hike and hiking best practices. It includes needed information need before departing, what to bring and wear, self-care and hiking etiquette. The one-and-a-half hour webinar also includes a half-hour question and answer session.

Hike Nova Scotia thanks the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage for its support. Hike Nova Scotia encourages and promotes a growing hiking culture throughout the province, striving to be the voice for those who hike, walk and snowshoe.

Registration is required by May 27. The cost is $20 (free for Hike NS paid members). Non-members receive a free one-year individual membership. Webinar spaces are limited. Learn more and register at: www.hikenovascotia.ca.