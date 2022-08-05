Historic Main Street

In Robins in 1935 there were only five homes. The first was that of Henry W. Boudreau; he married twice, first in 1918 to Philomena Samson (1899-1922) and later to Eliza Boudreau (1893-1956). There were three children: Rose, 1922; Bernadette; and Lawrence, 1920, who lived on the property in converted school buses until his death and was noted for his mechanical skills. Henry W. died in 1966 at the age of eighty.

The property of Cyril Boudreau (1914-1996) was originally Placide Arsenault’s, who had procured this whole section of land including the Robin’s plant, wharves, etc. In 1938 Cyril married Placide’s daughter, Idella (1919-1981), and they had Henry, Louis, Henrietta, Zeta, Adolph, Kenneth, Theresa, Robert, John, Claudette, and Ann.

Passed the intersection to where the marina is today was the home of Fred and Evangeline (LeBlanc) Richard who were married in 1910 and had Paul, 1910; Ida (Adele), 1912; Amable, 1915; Wilfred, 1916; Marguerite, 1916; Simon, 1919; Charlie, 1920; Marin, 1921; Leonard (Buddy), 1922; Madonna, 1923; Thomas, 1924; Joseph, 1925; Evangeline, 1926; Georgina, 1927; Cecile, 1930; Leon, 1932. Fred died in 1946 at the age of sixty-one; Evangeline died in 1971 at the age of eighty-two.

Next door lived Henry and Louise (Mury) Boucher and their children Irene, 1897; William Albert, 1899; John (Jeantie), 1902-1988; Eugene, 1903; Leonie, 1905; Genevieve, 1908; Emile, 1911-1999; Raymond, 1912; Godfrey, 1913; Eugene, 1915; Amable, 1916; Clifford, 1918; Peter; Lorenzo. Henry (d. 1954) and Louise (1876-1948) were married in 1896.

The last home in Robins in this era was that of John Simon (Jeantie) (1902-) and Beatrice (DeWolfe) Boucher (d. 1991), who were married in 1931, and their two children Clem and Jean.

Making one’s way from Robins to Cap Auguet circa 1935 one would encounter the following homes:

Albany Boudreau and Martha Gaudet were married in 1913; he was twenty-nine; she was eighteen. They had sixteen children: Albany, 1914; Francis, 1915; John, 1917-2003; Marie Rose, 1918; Frederick Eli, 1919-1964; Marie Rita, 1920; Amable, 1921; Joseph Leon, 1922-1992; Leo, 1923-1993; Evangeline, 1923-1999; Clarence, 1925; Arthur, 1926; Sylvester, 1927-2003; Theresa, 1929; Alice, 1930; and Joseph Agapit, 1931. Victor was eighty-four when he passed in 1968; Martha was eighty-eight in 1983 when she died.

Albany’s brother Victor and Martha’s sister Maude were married in 1915 and had nine children: Charlotte, 1916; Marie Elizabeth, 1918; Alphonse, 1919; Clemence, 1920; Godfrey, 1921; John, 1922; Joseph Raymond, 1923; Alexina, 1924; and Laura, 1926.Victor died in 1963 at the age of eighty-two; Maude, in 1972 age seventy-four.

In 1911 David C. Boudreau Sr. married Philomena Alain and they produced eleven offspring: David L., 1911-1988; Emily, 1912; Emma, 1913; Emily, 1915; Blanche, 1916-1990; Helen, 1918; Joseph Louis (Aloysius), 1919; Tommy, 1920; Evangeline, 1922; Velma, 1925; and Jeffrey (363).

Raymond Joseph (Freeman) Joyce was born in 1912; in 1938 he married Edna Briand (1906-2005) and they had the following children: Alfred Clement 1939-1994; Marguerite Lucille; Marie Lucille; Marie Viola 1943-1980; Marguerite; Joseph Bernard; Joseph Paul; Anna Marie; Marie Helen; Raymond Paul; Valerie Edna. Freeman died in 1985. The old home was torn down in 2005.