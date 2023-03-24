Continuing on the Cap Auguet road in 1935 were the following homes and families:

Albany Gerroir, 1885-1970

Jimmy Boudreau and Clara Boudreau were married in 1911 and had two children, Ernest (1920) and Lorraine. Clara had previously been married, in 1903, to Eli Boudreau (1879-1910) with whom she had Bertie (1907) and Henrietta (1908). Jimmy died in 1939 and Clara in 1969.

Albert Joyce was born in 1883. In 1911 he married Alice Boudreau and they had six children: Raymond (Freeman), 1912-1985; Estelle, 1913-1985; Albert, 1916-1987; David, 1918; Charles, 1920; and Jeannette, 1922. Albert died in 1961 at the age of 78.

Francis (Frankie) DeCoste and Flora Gaudet (1901-1974) were married in 1918 and had four children, Melinda, 1920; Violet, 1923; Francis Agapit, 1921; and Amable, 1924.

George Goyetche (brother to Miller) was born in 1879. He was married twice, first to Irene Boucher in 1913 and later to Florence Burke. He died in 1945, but not before he fathered 12 children: Remi Hugh, 1914-1996; Simon, 1915; Marie Frances, 1917; Irene, 1922; Lawrence Leon, 1924-1975; Arthur Amable, 1926; Pauline, 1927; Barbara, 1929; Joseph Gilbert, 1934; Genevieve, 1946; Theresa; and Vincent.

Jeffrey Briand was born in 1884 and died in 1958. His wife Clara (DeCoste) was born in 1896 and died in 1980. Their children were as follows: Adele, 1919; Eva, 1920; Blanche, 1921; Hortense, 1922; Alfred Henry, 1923; Dorothy, 1924; Frederick Henry, 1925; Helen, 1927; Clarisse, 1935-1980; and Richard.

Later occupants were Gussie LeBlanc and his wife Agatha (Briand).

Isidore Duyon was born in 1876 and Emma (Lena) DeCoste was born in 1878.They were married in 1900 and had three children: Dominic, 1901-1955; Tommy, 1902-1990; and Marie Alfreda, 1906. Isidore died in 1951and his wife in 1969.

Miller Goyetche married three times. The first was in 1904 to Margaret Burke (died age of 34), and they had seven children: Marie Emma, 1907; Evangeline, 1908; Alfreda, 1904; Emily, 1909; Arthur, 1911; Frederick Eli, 1912-1975; and Remi, 1915.

His second marriage took place in 1917 to Marie Boudreau (died age 28) and they had five children: Isabelle, 1918; Helen; Margaret; Florence 1919; and Alexander, 1922-1998.

His third marriage was in 1924 to Marie Briand, and they had four children: Rita, 1925; Clarence, 1926; Walter, 1928-1956; and Amedee, 1931-2003.

Clarence lived in the homestead until his death in 2003.

In the vicinity of Collie DeCoste lived Walter and Alvina (Landry) DeCoste, who were married in 1913. Their 10 offspring were: Ernest (Bernie), 1913; Marguerite, 1914; Virginie, 1916; Rita, 1920; Arthur, 1923; Marie Rita, 1925; Bernadette, 1925; Wilbert, 1930; Agatha, 1932; Evangeline; and Colin (Collie).

Louis (Louison) Goyetche, born in 1866, was married in 1891 to Elizabeth Boudreau (1871-1932). The children were: Louise, 1893; Willard, 1894; Charles P., 1894; Seraphine, 1895; Elizabeth Artimese, 1896; Alexina, 1897; Melanie, 1900; Marie Sabine, 1901; Evangeline, 1902; Louis Henry, 1904; Joseph David, 1905; Simon Wilbert, 1908; Jennie, 1911; Joseph Charles, 1914; and Cecile, 1907.

Next to the lighthouse was the home of Alphonse and Eva (LeBlanc) Briand, who were married in 1918, and their family of: Alphonse, 1918; Marguerite, 1920; Velma, 1921; Agathe, 1922; Clarisse, 1924; Alfreda, 1926; Lorraine, 1928; Velma, 1930-2004; Bart, 1933; and Lucille, 1939.

Previous to 1935, the Cap Auguet light was manned by Mike McGrath. He was succeeded by Jeffrey LeBlanc who married Clara Marchand in 1918. There were 10 children: Harry, 1918; Seraphine, 1918; Lawrence, 1922; Charles, 1924; Omer, 1925-1926; Omer, 1929; Clarisse, 1930; Lubin, 1931; Jeannette, 1933; Gustave and Amedee, 1938.

Jeffrey was 82 when he passed away in 1968 and Clara was 87 at her passing in 1984.