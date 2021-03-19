History of River Bourgeois

Ephrem Boudreau wrote Riviere Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

List of schooners built at River Bourgeois:

1891

Partners, 25 tons, Simon Goyetche

Alpha, 41 tons, Charles Boudreau

1892

Alex Fraser, 32 tons, Anselme Sampson

C P M, 21 tons, Alex Bourk

1895

L. Lizie, 56 tons, Charles Boudreau

1896

Lilia Linwood, 66 tons, Charles Boudreau

Partners, 25 tons, Béni Sampson

1903

Tyler, 50 tons, Charles Boudreau

1905

Minnie A., 46 tons, Anselme Samson

Quickstep, 12 tons, Isaïe Boudreau

Alice May, 38 tons, Béni Sampson

1906

Ada Mildred, 99 tons, Abram Bourque

1908

Florence, 32 tons, Charles Boudreau

Minnie A., 46 tons, Anselme Samson

1913

Rosie M B, 75 tons, A. Samson

Minnie A., 46 tons, A. Landry

Florence B., 32 tons, C. Boudreau

Mary James, 33 tons, S. Goyetche

1914

Minnie D., 75 tons, Abram Bourque

1916

Flora M.J., 77 tons, C. Boudreau

Two inscriptions appear among the list of schooners: “sworn at River Bourgeois before M.J. MacNeil, Justice of the Peace Jan. 1916, Harbour Master C. Bouchie for River Bourgeois do certify the above are the best I can make out. Sworn January 1920.”

At the end of the register the following can be found:

“January 11, 1921. Report from William Boyd, sub-collector of customs that no vessels have been entering the port of River Bourgeois without having their harbour dues paid up so he could not collect. January 11, 1921, Elias C. Boucher, Harbour Master for River Bourgeois.”

The construction of schooners continued until about the beginning of the 20th century, and ceased completely around 1910. Joseph P. Bourque (1889-1975) remembers (in 1970) having seen up to five schooners being constructed all at the same time in River Bourgeois around 1903 when he was 14 years old. In 1902, when he was 13, he was hired aboard the schooner Katie, belonging to John Bourque (1879-c1960) and aboard a schooner belonging to Placide Bouchard.

Amable à Naré Bourque (1878-1973) was hired at age 12 years in 1890 aboard the schooner Two Brothers (32 tons), piloted by Simoune (Simon) Landry.

There were still many owners of schooners at River Bourgeois around 1915, but as the old captains left they were not replaced. The youth lost their taste for the sea and preferred to take up occupations that paid better and were less arduous, either in the United States or in the bigger centres in Eastern Canada.

The First World War was another cause of the abandonment of the offshore fishery; many young men were called to arms and enlisted in the Armed Forces. Those who still owned schooners at this time, and who had become too old to take command or were unable to recruit the necessary crewmen, had no choice but to sell their boats.

Around 1915 could be seen once again, from the heights of River Bourgeois, at the end of the beautiful season, a good half dozen schooners at anchor or tied up at a wharf in the bay where they would spend the winter waiting for the spring to go back to sea, or waiting for the buyers to come choose these elegant boats so very often to transform them to simple transport ships after removing the masts and replacing the sails with a motor.

What a humiliation!