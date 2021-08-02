Weekend incidents result in 3 deaths

STRAIT AREA: Three people are dead following separate incidents in Cape Breton.

On Aug. 1 at approximately 5:45 a.m., Inverness RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Strathlorne.

The RCMP said Emergency Health Services and local volunteer fire fighters also attended the scene and found a Honda Civic “off the roadway with extensive damage.”

“One man was ejected and found near the vehicle while another man was partially ejected from the vehicle,” according to an RCMP press release.

Both men from Cape Breton, a 24-year-old and a 30-year-old, were pronounced deceased at the scene, the police said, noting that a collision re-constructionist was on the scene as part of their ongoing investigation.

On July 31 at 3:47 p.m., Baddeck RCMP responded to a call of a personal water craft incident on the Bras d’Or Lake near Beinn Bhreagh.

The RCMP learned a man was operating a PWC with another man as a passenger when it overturned more than a kilometer from the shoreline at approximately 1 p.m. Police said the passenger was able to swim to shore to get assistance while the operator stayed near the craft, and both were wearing life-vests.

Police engaged the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and Cape Breton and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams (GSAR) in the search for the driver that continued overnight.

“The victim a 24-year-old man from Whitney Pier was recovered this morning just after 8 a.m. on the shoreline near Ross Ferry and pronounced deceased at the scene,” the RCMP confirmed in a press release.