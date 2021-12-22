Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905.

After his classical studies from 1922 to 1928 at the seminary at Trois Riviere, he spent three years at agricultural school at Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatiere. Here he earned bachelors’ degrees in arts and one in agricultural science. In addition, he acquired a diploma in Social Sciences from l’Universite de Laval in 1935.

In 1980, he published, in Editions d’Acadie, Moncton, the history of the trappists in Nova Scotia (1823-1919) entitled Le Petit Clairvaux. He also authored Riviere Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

Preparation of the fish for salting took place on a table in three steps by three different people, the throater cut the throat of the cod and opened the stomach to the anal fin, while the gutter, header, and liverer took off the head and entrails with or without a knife.

Sometimes the two operations were performed by a single person but in general the division of labour method was most current. The splitter finishes the cutting and removes the bones. The fish was then thrown into a hole. The splitting was a specialized task and could be entrusted only to experts. Using a square blade, the splitter splits the cod already emptied and beheaded so as to open it from head to tail on the side of the belly. With two or three blows of the knife, he removes the best part from the bones.

After washing, the fish is ready for salting. An expert could split 10 to 12 cod per minute. The most celebrated of the splitters of the time are still talked about in River Bourgeois: David (à Anselme) Samson, Abram (à Charles) Landry, and Jean (à Jean) Bourque, not to mention those in the service of Captain Anselme Samson.

The process of cleaning cod has varied little since the times of Nicolas Denys, Charles de la Morandière, and Rudyard Kipling.

Once the cod is gutted and cleaned, it was immediately salted and stacked in the hold. The two most important steps were the splitting and the salting, and these had to be done perfectly if the whole cargo was not to be lost.

Nicolas Denys explained how the cod was salted in his time: “…Two or three men arrange the fish top to bottom… the salter has a big flat shovel with which he takes the salt in the saline which was behind and salts the fish; he is so skillful that when he takes a large shovelful of salt, he puts no more on one place than the other, and when he has too much salt, he burns it, and one is no more beautiful than the other, and this is why the salter has to be so skilled at shoveling the salt..”

The job of the salter was considered very important. He received a higher salary than a line fisherman.

De la Morandière estimated that it took 70 kilograms of salt for 100 kg of fish.