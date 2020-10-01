Arts & Entertainment NSCC student wins Victorinox Culinary Award of Excellence By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 1, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NSCC Strait Area Campus student Stewart MacLean (middle) is this year’s recipient of the Victorinox Culinary Award of Excellence. Nominated by faculty, MacLean was recognized for being an innovative and accountable leader amongst his peers and classmates in the Culinary Skills Program. A passionate and tenacious student, MacLean remained motivated, keen, and creative in his studies, despite the challenges presented this year. Pictured are (from the left): Capt. Vivek, Saxena, Strait Area Campus principal; Adele LeBlanc, Culinary Skills program assistant; MacLean; Brooks Hart, Culinary Skills faculty; and Nancy Salmon, Business and Creative Industry academic chair.