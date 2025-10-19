INVERNESS: The Municipality of the County of Inverness has officially opened the doors – and the courts – to its newest community recreation space. The Inverness Multicourt Facility, located at 85 MacLean Street, is now open for public use after it officially opened on Oct. 11.

The new facility offers a range of drop-in activities for residents, with plans for expanded programming in the future.

“Residents will be able to enjoy a variety of drop-in activities at the site, including pickleball, basketball, table tennis, and bean bag toss,” the municipality said in a release

Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until dusk, the site will eventually stay open later once lighting installation is complete.

“For now, access is first-come, first-served, no booking required,” the municipality said. “A court reservation system is in the works using Playfinder.ca and will be launched soon.”

The municipality is reminding players to respect the facility’s guidelines – including pickleball-only use on designated courts to protect the specialized surface and to avoid dark-soled shoes, which can cause damage.

Basketball courts may also be used for casual games such as pickup hockey.

Municipal staff are encouraging residents to report any maintenance concerns by emailing construction@invernesscounty.ca. Surveillance cameras are in operation, and participants use the facility at their own risk.

Looking ahead, Inverness County plans to launch an Expression of Interest for naming rights to the facility and is preparing a grand opening celebration for spring 2026.