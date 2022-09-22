HALIFAX: Hurricane Fiona is expected to hit in this region tomorrow evening, bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rainfall.

During a media briefing this afternoon, Bob Robichaud, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre confirmed that at noon today Hurricane Fiona was 1,800 kilometres off Halifax with an intensity of 215 km/hour.

“We have a trough of low pressure that is located over the eastern part of the United States that is moving into wester portions of Atlantic Canada today,” he said. “What is going to happen over the next 24 to 36 hours is, as that trough of low pressure approaches and moves eastward across the Maritimes, the tropical weather system is going to move up closer to it, the two features are expected to interact, resulting in an extremely strong and dangerous storm for eastern Canada, starting late Friday, into Saturday and continuing into Saturday.”

Some Canadian Hurricane Centre computer models project the storm to make landfall in Guysborough or Richmond counties.

“Most of the models are currently projecting the storm to track over eastern parts of Nova Scotia, into the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” Robichaud noted. “All the models are pretty consistent with a landfall scenario in Nova Scotia.”

With most models predicting Hurricane Fiona as a post tropical storm, Robichaud cautioned that does not mean it will be weak.

“That does not mean a weaker storm, that just means that the structure of the storm is different than a pure tropical system but it will have both tropical and non-tropical characteristics when it reaches us,” he said.

Even with the storm’s centre projected to be offshore early Saturday morning, Robichaud said winds will be strong at that time.

“We’re going to start to see some of those strong, potentially damaging winds move into eastern parts of the Maritimes during those hours,” he said. “Even into Saturday morning, we’re looking at extreme winds to the right hand side of the track, with also potentially very damaging winds to the left hand side of the track as well.”

Robichaud said parts of eastern and central Nova Scotia could see from 100 to 200 millimetres of rain by Sunday morning.

“We’ve seen storms in the past that have resulted in those kinds of rainfall amounts,” he stated.

Robichaud said there could be coastal flooding as well, but they will have a better idea by tomorrow’s briefing.

“We’re looking at some fairly large wave action along the eastern part of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, and with that, we expect that will translate into the Gulf of St. Lawrence as well,” he said. “With those winds and with the low pressure of the storm, coupled with these waves, we’re expecting some coastal flooding; anywhere from the eastern shore all the way up into the Northumberland Strait.”

In a press release issued yesterday, the provincial Emergency Management Office (NSEMO) reminded Nova Scotians to minimize the risk of property damage and personal injury by being prepared for potentially severe weather this weekend.

“Being prepared is the best thing we can do in a storm,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, also Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office. “With Fiona heading our way, it’s important to take steps to prepare before the storm hits. Working together, we can weather the storm.”

The province said Nova Scotians should monitor local weather forecasts and be ready for the storm’s arrival. They said the basic checklist includes: having enough food and water for 72 hours; monitoring local media outlets for updates; securing gates, doors and windows; moving yard furniture and securing trash cans, hanging plants and anything that can be picked up by wind; checking radio batteries; filling vehicles with gas and parking them away from trees; keeping pets inside; moving any type of watercraft to high ground; ensuring personal and family safety; checking on neighbours; and not leaving candles unattended.

NSEMO said it is working with Environment Canada, other provincial departments, municipal emergency management offices and other partners to gather information and identify possible local risk areas in advance of the approaching storm.

Updates and tips from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office are available on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/EmergencyManagementOfficeNovaScotia/ and on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/nsemo.

In a press release issued yesterday, Nova Scotia Power said it will be activating its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Friday at 8 a.m. ahead of the first hurricane expected to impact Nova Scotia this season.

NSP said customers are encouraged to monitor their local weather forecasts and be prepared, noting it’s always a good idea to have an emergency kit with flashlights handy, as well as a battery-powered radio and fresh water. A full list of safety and storm preparedness tips is available at: www.nspower.ca/stormready, they noted.

“We have been monitoring Hurricane Fiona for several days and have been taking steps to prepare,” said Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead. “Based on the recent weather forecasts, we are opening our Emergency Operations Centre Friday at 8am to ensure proper plans and crews are in place to manage our storm response.”

The EOC provides a central place to coordinate planning for outage restoration and response, NSP said, noting that it is staffed with employees from across the company, and they are also coordinating closely with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

“We are taking every precaution and will be ready to respond to Hurricane Fiona as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Borden.

NSP said customers can report outages and get estimated restoration times online at: outagemap.nspower.ca or by calling 1-877-428-6004, and for more info on restoration phases visit: http://nspower.ca/storm.

Given the advance notice of hurricanes and tropical storms, NSP said it is able to monitor and track in the days leading up to possible landfall, which allows them to prepare ahead for various scenarios. They said data from historical tropical storms helps them determine where to position crews across the province.

Nova Scotia Power said the impact is similar to wind storms; however it can be even more significant with interruptions over a longer period of time. They said there is often damage to infrastructure which can take longer to repair (broken poles and downed lines) and wind can also impact restoration efforts as crews must stand down when winds reach 80km/hour until it is safe to go back up in the buckets.

If a customer’s electrical equipment is damaged, such as a meter mast, NSP said they need a certified electrician to make repairs before they can safely restore power, and a list of electrical contractors can be found in the above link.

In a press release issued this morning, the province announced that all provincial campgrounds, beaches and day-use parks will close at noon on Friday (Sept. 23) because of severe weather expected from hurricane Fiona.

“Safety is our priority as we prepare for significant storm conditions Friday night and Saturday. We are closing provincial park properties for the storm and will reopen when it is safe,” said Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton.

Provincial parks and the wildlife park will be evaluated for damage and safety concerns before they reopen, the province said, noting that the park reservation agency will contact all campers with reservations affected by the closure to arrange full refunds.

The province said park updates will be shared via the provincial parks website and social media.

In the Strait area, a number of events were cancelled, including the “Walk Your Way” for Autism, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday in Port Hawkesbury.

“Due to the impending storm, Autism Nova Scotia has made the difficult decision to cancel our in-person ‘Walk Your Way’ for Autism events taking place across the province this Saturday,” Autism Nova Scotia’s Strait Area Chapter Coordinator Natalie Stevens wrote in an email. “Together with our participants, we are sad to not be able to gather and celebrate the resiliency and courage of our autism community. Our heartfelt thank you to all walk participants, sponsors, volunteers, and partners. The funds you have worked tirelessly to raise will make a direct impact on the lives of autistic individuals and the people who love them.

As we have in the last two years, we will walk together virtually once the storm passes. Please tag us in your photos and use our hashtag: #WalkforAutismNS.”

For more information on the local walk, Stevens asked that the public check the Strait Area Chapter Facebook page or the walk web site at: https://walkyourwayforautism.ca/.

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce cancelled its Fall Classic Golf Tournament at the Dundee Resort and Golf Club, which was to take place on Saturday.

“With the pending weather forecast and the uncertainty around the weekend we have made the decision to postpone the tournament to Friday, Oct. 7, with the mixer taking place on Thursday evening the 6,” the chamber wrote in an email. “The resort told us they will move all confirmed room bookings ahead to these dates, but we encourage you to please touch base with them to ensure your rooms have been moved. We look forward to seeing you all on Oct. 6 and 7.”

Atlantic University Sport men’s soccer games scheduled for Saturday in Antigonish with StFX facing Université de Moncton was rescheduled to Sunday, and another StFX game slated to take place on Sunday against the University of New Brunswick was moved to Monday.