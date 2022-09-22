GUYSBOROUGH: The RCMP is looking for information into a number of incidents of mischief and vandalism that they believe are related.

Guysborough County District RCMP said they occurred in Lincolnville and Upper Big Tracadie.

On Sept. 17 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP received a report of damage to a port-a-potty, a mailbox, and a small food pantry on Mattie Road in Upper Big Tracadie. They believe the damage took place sometime overnight, and it appeared that the items had been damaged by a vehicle.

Photos courtesy Nova Scotia RCMP

On Sept. 17 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP received a report of damage to a small food pantry on Mattie Road in Upper Big Tracadie.

Later in the day on Sept. 17, Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of that a roadside library in Upper Big Tracadie had also been damaged sometime overnight.

On Sept. 19 at approximately 7:35 a.m., Guysborough County District RCMP responded to a report of damage to paving equipment at a property on Gero Road in Lincolnville. Officers learned that between Sept. 16 and 19, someone vandalized construction equipment and a port-a-potty with paint and mobile traffic signal equipment, and police said a skid steer was also damaged.

Between Sept. 16 and 19, someone vandalized mobile traffic signal equipment on Gero Road in Lincolnville.

The RCMP doesn’t have a dollar amount on the damage but they are seeking information from the public in an effort to further their investigation.

“Our investigators believe these acts of vandalism are related as they all occurred within close proximity to each other and on the, or around, the same day,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter. “These incidents occurred on the side of a local highway and at a construction site. We are gathering information as part of the investigations, which is why we have sent out a public plea.”