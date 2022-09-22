SYDNEY: Organizers of the Celtic Colours International Festival are excited that the award-winning, internationally-acclaimed event will offer 48 concerts in 35 communities next month.

The 26th Celtic Colours International Festival will present 11 matinees this year, as well. This annual celebration of Cape Breton’s culture and traditions, through music, song, and dance, will take place in long-standing Celtic Colours venues like the state-of-the-art Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou, as well as in some of the Island’s most beautiful churches, and an array of schools, and community, parish and fire halls. As has been the tradition for more than 10 years, select concerts will also be livestreamed nightly for those who are unable to attend in person, the organizers noted.

The Festival will close Saturday, Oct. 15 with a concert at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. During the nine days of the festival there will also be concerts in D’Escousse, Glendale, Inverness, Iron Mines, Judique, L’Ardoise, Lower River Inhabitants, Mabou, St. Peter’s, and Whycocomagh.

The 2022 Celtic Colours International Festival runs Oct. 7-15.

The full schedule and line-up of artists will be announced in late July with tickets going on sale in early August.

On Saturday Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. there will be a concert in Inverness at St. Matthew’s United Church, then on Sunday Oct. 9, the Whycocomagh Education Centre will play host at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. the Judique Community Centre, the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Hall, and the SAERC auditorium will be the site of concerts.

Strathspey Place will host a concert, as will the Riverdale Community Centre, both on Tuesday Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The L’Arche Cape Breton Gathering Place in Iron Mines, Strathspey Place in Mabou, St. Mary of the Angels Community Hall in Glendale, and the St. Peter’s Lions Hall will all play host on Wednesday Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m., the Judique – Judique Community Centre and L’Ardoise Community Centre will be concert venues.

Inverness Education Centre will host a concert on Friday Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday Oct. 15, the closing concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.