Incumbents fail to win re-election in Antigonish County

ANTIGONISH: Although only three municipal districts were contested, there were interesting results from Antigonish County.

After voting ended tonight, incumbents Vaughan Chisholm and Neil Corbett failed to win re-election, while Donnie F. MacDonald was the lone incumbent to be returned by voters.

In district 4 (Brierly Brook-Lower West River-Sylvan Valley), challenger Shawn Brophy squeaked out an eight-vote win over Chisholm by a count of 276 votes to 268 for the incumbent.

In district 9 (Linwood-Havre Boucher-Auld’s Cove), Harris McNamara is the area’s new councillor after knocking off Corbett with 442 votes, to 170 for the incumbent, and 44 for Carol MacEachern.

MacDonald is returning to the council table after taking 377 votes in district 2 (North Grant-Antigonish Harbour-Lakevale), compared to 223 for challenger Kristel Fleuren-Hunter.

Hughie Stewart (district 3), Remi Deveau (district 5), Owen McCarron (district 6), John Dunbar (district 7), Gary Mattie (district 8), and Bill MacFarlane (district 10), will be back for another term.

Incumbent Mary MacLellan, who is the only woman currently sitting at Antigonish County’s council table, was acclaimed in district 1.