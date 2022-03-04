Interesting people and things

Population Trends

Arichat

1771: 174 residents

1803: 331

1811: 475

1832: 2,000

1901: 1,435

1911: 1,500

D’Escousse

1752: 113-120, plus 74 Acadians

1811: 318

1881: 1,000

1901: 765

1911: 1,600 for all of the north side of Isle Madame

West Arichat

1803: 126

1811: 293

1860: 1,435

1881: 1,586

1901: 1,046

1911: 1,050

1962: 910

1991: 1,004

1996: 441

L’Ardoise

1720: 60

1752: 61

1803: 95

St. Peter’s

1752: 230

2001: 2,634

Petit de Grat

1752: 137

1811: 274

1861: 1,875

1881 three houses in Little Anse

1901: 668

1911: 850 (including Little Anse)

1946: 1,150

1962: 1,669

1980s: 554 families

Richmond County

1913: 13,273

1960: 11,000

1973: 12,734 in

2006: 9,740

In Richmond County in 1881 there was one Masonic Lodge in the county established at Arichat in 1872. The lodge rooms occupied the upper floor of the property formerly owned by Paul C. Doyle. The Worshipful Master was W.R. Cutler and the secretary was P. Gruchy.

There was one bank in the county, in Arichat, the Dominion Savings Bank whose agent was William G. Ballam.

There were two post offices in the county: Arichat under Post Master William G. Ballam and St. Peter’s under Post Master Roderick G. Morrison. These Post Offices issued money orders payable in Canada, Newfoundland, the U.S.A., and the British West Indies.

The Inspector of Fish and Oils was E.E. Binet, Arichat, there were 101 Justices of the Peace in the county, and the American Consular Agent was J.G. McKeen of Arichat.

In 1881, courts, both county and supreme, were a presence in Richmond and entailed specific positions. The High Sheriff was J.F. Fuller; the Prothonotary was D.O’C. Madden, and Judge Barclay E. Tremain served Sydney, Baddeck, and Arichat.

Lindsay & Co.’s mail coaches left daily from Antigonish to coincide with the arrival of mail from New Glasgow. The points of destination were Port Hastings, Port Hawkesbury, St. Peter’s, and Sydney. Connections were made daily at Grand Anse with conveyance to Grandique and Arichat.

There was one Church of England congregation in Richmond, St. John’s in Arichat, the second oldest Anglican congregation in Cape Breton. The pastor was F.M. Young. Also there was only one Presbyterian congregation, Rev. Don MacDougall, pastor, West Bay.

Doctors at the time were Murdoch Chisholm, Loch Lomond; Henry C. Fixott, Arichat; Henry James Fixott, St. Peter’s; J.G.S. L’Esperance, Arichat; and Casimer Robert, Arichat.

The Western Union Telegraph Co. was the main source of communications within and beyond the county.

Besides Municipal Councilors, there were four elected representatives, one federally and three provincially. They were Edmund P. Flynn, Arichat, Member of Parliament and county coroner, Charles Boudrot, Arichat, Member of the Legislative Council, and Members of the Legislative Assembly Isidore LeBlanc, Arichat, and Alexander MacCuish, St. Peter’s.