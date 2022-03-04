Interesting people and things

Population Trends
Arichat
1771: 174 residents
1803: 331
1811: 475
1832: 2,000
1901: 1,435
1911: 1,500
D’Escousse
1752: 113-120, plus 74 Acadians
1811: 318
1881: 1,000
1901: 765
1911: 1,600 for all of the north side of Isle Madame
West Arichat
1803: 126
1811: 293
1860: 1,435
1881: 1,586
1901: 1,046
1911: 1,050
1962: 910
1991: 1,004
1996: 441
L’Ardoise
1720: 60
1752: 61
1803: 95
St. Peter’s
1752: 230
2001: 2,634
Petit de Grat
1752: 137
1811: 274
1861: 1,875
1881 three houses in Little Anse
1901: 668
1911: 850 (including Little Anse)
1946: 1,150
1962: 1,669
1980s: 554 families
Richmond County
1913: 13,273
1960: 11,000
1973: 12,734 in
2006: 9,740
In Richmond County in 1881 there was one Masonic Lodge in the county established at Arichat in 1872. The lodge rooms occupied the upper floor of the property formerly owned by Paul C. Doyle. The Worshipful Master was W.R. Cutler and the secretary was P. Gruchy.
There was one bank in the county, in Arichat, the Dominion Savings Bank whose agent was William G. Ballam.
There were two post offices in the county: Arichat under Post Master William G. Ballam and St. Peter’s under Post Master Roderick G. Morrison. These Post Offices issued money orders payable in Canada, Newfoundland, the U.S.A., and the British West Indies.
The Inspector of Fish and Oils was E.E. Binet, Arichat, there were 101 Justices of the Peace in the county, and the American Consular Agent was J.G. McKeen of Arichat.
In 1881, courts, both county and supreme, were a presence in Richmond and entailed specific positions. The High Sheriff was J.F. Fuller; the Prothonotary was D.O’C. Madden, and Judge Barclay E. Tremain served Sydney, Baddeck, and Arichat.
Lindsay & Co.’s mail coaches left daily from Antigonish to coincide with the arrival of mail from New Glasgow. The points of destination were Port Hastings, Port Hawkesbury, St. Peter’s, and Sydney. Connections were made daily at Grand Anse with conveyance to Grandique and Arichat.
There was one Church of England congregation in Richmond, St. John’s in Arichat, the second oldest Anglican congregation in Cape Breton. The pastor was F.M. Young. Also there was only one Presbyterian congregation, Rev. Don MacDougall, pastor, West Bay.
Doctors at the time were Murdoch Chisholm, Loch Lomond; Henry C. Fixott, Arichat; Henry James Fixott, St. Peter’s; J.G.S. L’Esperance, Arichat; and Casimer Robert, Arichat.
The Western Union Telegraph Co. was the main source of communications within and beyond the county.
Besides Municipal Councilors, there were four elected representatives, one federally and three provincially. They were Edmund P. Flynn, Arichat, Member of Parliament and county coroner, Charles Boudrot, Arichat, Member of the Legislative Council, and Members of the Legislative Assembly Isidore LeBlanc, Arichat, and Alexander MacCuish, St. Peter’s.