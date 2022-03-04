Two years later many questions remain

We have arrived at the two-year milestone for this pandemic.

Much will be written about the rights and wrongs that stemmed from this viral contagion. The one thing about which we will agree is that everything is still up in the air when we question the overall dealings with and the eventual demise for this virus.

As I prepared to compose this article, I could not think of a single situation that was unaffected by the presence of COVID-19. With its all-encompassing swatch of consequences, I have narrowed my points for consideration to a few areas choices, governmental leadership, educational processes, and health services.

First, I begin with our individual reactions to this viral onslaught. Choices were made based on beliefs, information obtained or requirements implemented. Many of us followed the scientific evidence and were on the side of medical advice while others made choices to go contrary to what the health professionals were encouraging; they rolled the dice regarding how to deal with this pandemic.

Two years later, instead of COVID-19 being an unfortunate memory, we are still dealing with this deadly virus with many people falling prey to its effects. One needs to ask if those varying individual reactions were the prudent avenues to take.

My second choice is the different levels of governmental interventions and their many variations regarding protocols and mandates to curb COVID’s spread. I found it perplexing to observe different strategies from province to province to combat this viral predator, and then to witness segments of our society opting out of whatever was being proposed so as to follow their own attitudes.

I also have concerns about the preparedness of our governments for this pandemic when such events are frequent occurrences as demonstrated by medical history. As we moved into the throngs of COVID-19 billions of tax dollars became available to mediate its effects, and yet it is still with us with no end in sight.

My concerns include government reactions to biased forces regarding their instructions to combat COVID. Rules in a civilized world are necessary so as to protect the well-being of as many people as possible. As British philosopher Isiah Berlin is reported to have stated: “Total liberty for the wolves is certain death to the lambs.” If we lessen or remove pandemic-driven requirements I ponder who will be the wolves and who the lambs?

Having dedicated my adult life to educational procedures, I add my concern for how our instructive deliveries and educational facilities have been affected by COVID-19. The need has been thrust upon us to examine critically how we deliver all levels of our society’s formal educational procedures and what the educational objectives should be for our heavily tax funded educational organizations.

On a personal level, I question what I have learned during our pandemic experiences and what will I alter regarding my precautions. To escape this viral predator unscathed and then naively expect to revert back to the pre-pandemic “good old days” does not reflect well on society’s abilities to learn from experiences.

I would be lacking not to include health services within my concerns. COVID-19 has blatantly laid bare the inadequacies within the care that many of us have taken for granted. There are a multitude of divisions necessary to enable our health care organizations to function efficiently; therefore, it is impossible via this article to acknowledge them all.

If we examine all that transpires when one requires medical assistance we must appreciate the many moving parts that make our health-care components vital services. Their upkeep must be realistically maintained to be as effective as possible for all of their recipients.

My concerns end where they started: choices. The one situation that I can choose to maintain is my vigilance to attempt to ensure that I do not become a victim of COVID-19; in addition to that will be my efforts to do all that I able to not inflict this illness upon others. Viral attacks are a part of our collective existences therefore individuals, businesses, organizations, and governments need to gear their health-protection behaviours to the reality that the next pandemic could be sooner than we think.

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)