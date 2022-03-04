Port Hastings man charged with aggravated assault

FISHERMANS HARBOUR: A 29-year-old Port Hastings resident is facing an aggravated assault charge after a man was found unconscious at the side of a road in Guysborough County.

According to a press release issued today, Guysborough County District RCMP said they responded to a report on March 2 at approximately 6:50 p.m. of an unresponsive man lying on the side of Fishermans Harbour Road in Fishermans Harbour, “suffering from injuries consistent with having been assaulted.”

When the RCMP arrived, they said the 31-year-old Port Bickerton man was not breathing and was unconscious. A 46-year-old Fishermans Harbour man was administering first aid to the victim and an RCMP member began CPR, they said.

The RCMP said the victim was successfully revived, EHS arrived a short time later, and the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

“Police determined that the victim had been in a physical altercation with a 29-year-old Port Hastings man at a home in Fishermans Harbour prior to being located by police,” the press release stated. “Police attended a home in Port Bickerton and located the 29-year-old man, where he was arrested.”

Police said the suspect was transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he was held in custody overnight.

Brandon Trent Aylward was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with the conditions of a release order. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 9.