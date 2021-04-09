Interesting people and things

In studying the history of a village, town or county, it is those individuals who had an impact on the life of their time who receive the recognition, and rightfully so.

Successful entrepreneurs like the Jeans, Lavescontes, Janvrins, and Robins; prominent politicians like Sen. Miller, Laurence Kavanagh, and Edmund Power Flynn; persons outstanding in medicine, law, the arts, sports; the early ship builders and sailors, these made our history and deserve their place in it. But what of the “little people” and the little things that provided a context for the “big” things and people to make their mark. There are innumerable colourful individuals and events; here are a few of them.

At Arichat in the latter part of the 1800s, the Ballem sisters, Ida Marie and Margaret, excelled at needlework. Between them, they created six masterpieces, and in the process, lost their sight.

There were five large tapestries measuring four feet by four feet and one of smaller dimensions. Each work took three years to complete, and each was done on French canvas using wool from Berlin and covered in German silk.

The tapestries were immediately recognized as exquisite works of art and were exhibited in Europe, the United States, and Australia. Two of the pieces, in fact, were valued at $50,000 each.

***

In Arichat there were three licensed barrooms between the court house and Godfrey’s Lane, as well as a Chinese laundry. Ice cream parlours and candy stores were popular sources of refreshment, there was also a photo salon at the head of the harbour.

Squid was so plentiful in the harbour that fishermen would scour the shore each morning and secure enough fresh bait for a day of hand lining. It was a common sight to see a boat being towed along the harbour by a swordfish known as a horse mackerel.

***

In 1860 Annabella Hubert of Arichat was chosen to be a dancing partner for the Prince of Wales who later became King Edward VII. A speech was delivered by the Prime Minister of Canada Wilfred Laurier on the Notre Dame de l’Assomption Convent grounds on August 15, 1900.

It was also determined that there was once a Presbyterian church and congregation in the village.

***

During the Confederation debate in the 1860s, William Miller of Arichat, MLA for Richmond, led a group of Independents and renegade Conservatives that advocated a pro-Confederation motion, agreeing to send a delegation to the Westminster Conference in London, England. The motion passed 31 to 19. The result of the Westminster Conference was Confederation. Without Miller’s leadership, support in Nova Scotia would have foundered and had the backing failed here, it would, in all likelihood, have resulted in the demise of a movement for Confederation nationally.

It is probably fair to say that, Senator William Miller was the saviour of Confederation and is truly one of the founders of our nation.

Senator William Miller

***

Back in the day there were Ford dealerships in St. Peter’s, Port Hawkesbury, and Sydney.

The St. Peter’s dealership was known as Allan Motors and managed by A.A. Morrison. The MacDougall brothers owned the Port Hawkesbury franchise, while in Sydney, Stuart MacDonald ran Sydney Motors.