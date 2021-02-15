PORT HOOD: Council is supporting two programs designed to cut red tape.

Inverness Municipal Council said they support a funding application for the Intermunicipal Information Technology Service, under the province’s Municipal Innovation Program to obtain advisory services to make a formal three-year start-up plan.

The Intermunicipal Information Technology Service – which takes in Antigonish town and county, the Town of Port Hawkesbury, the District of St. Mary’s, and Victoria County – is working toward shared IT services for its municipal partners.

During the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 4, council backed a funding application from the Eastern District Planning Commission, also under the Municipal Innovation Program.

“They’ll be using their surplus to cover the contribution and it’s basically an application put on between the EDPC and the (Cape Breton Regional Municipality) to do some joint planning work, for our municipal planning strategies, land use bylaws and bring them up to the required minimum planning standards,” administrative assistant Debbie Nicholson explained.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald said, if approved, the program would be funded through the EDPC.

“If approved, that would help us get our land planning as well; it would be a support to us,” Warden Laurie Cranton.

MacDonald added that the funding would be helpful for Inverness County because few communities have zoning bylaws.