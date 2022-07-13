PORT HOOD: Inverness County has approved amendments to building permit fees.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on July 7 in Port Hood, it was decided that the fees would be: $40, plus $2 per $1,000 of construction value for residential construction (including modular and mobile homes); $40, plus $3 per $1,000 of construction value for commercial/institutional/industrial construction; $40, plus $1.50 per $1,000 of construction value for agricultural buildings: $40, plus $2.75 per $1,000 of construction value for additions or alterations of existing buildings; and a $100 flat fee for accessory buildings (less than 55 square metres and one storey high).

Council approved an amendment to the land-use bylaw regarding accessory buildings with no windows or perforations on the side of the building which face the lot line may be located a minimum of two feet from the side of the rear lot line in any residential zone.

The exemptions for this are: in the case of non-residential building in Rural Mixed Use Zones or accessory buildings no more than 15 feet in height; when the building does not exceed 130 square metres in total floor area, or five per cent of the total lot area; when it is consistent in architectural style with the main building on the lot; when it’s not built within six feet of the main building; and it’s not considered an accessory building if attached to the main building or if located completely underground.

Municipal staff will be analyzing the access points to recreation facilities in Inverness County.

CAO Keith MacDonald said certain facilities have been prioritized according to current condition and usage in the summer.

MacDonald said council will receive an update on their findings in September.