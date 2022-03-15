PORT HOOD: The municipality is continuing its search for an insurer of the air strip in Margaree.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on March 3, Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald said the municipality has closed the air strip until it can find a new insurance provider.

MacDonald said the municipality has been looking for a new company after finding out two weeks ago that their old provider was unwilling to provide direct coverage for the air strip, and that coverage will stop at the end of March.

MacDonald wrote The Reporter via email and noted that municipal insurance coverage is reviewed on an ongoing basis, and costs for insurance coverage are increasing.

“The current municipal provider found the potential exposures with the airstrip too great at this time,” he wrote. “The municipal brokerage reached out to other providers across Canada and is awaiting response.”

As a result, MacDonald told the meeting that they informed Nav Canada that the strip be removed from any flight planning.

The CAO added the municipality is doing all it can to make sure the air strip is safeguarded while they continue their search.

“The municipality is determining the next steps to safely and properly control the property at the Margaree airstrip,” MacDonald added.