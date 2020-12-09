Inverness County residents killed in 2 vehicle collision

BADDECK: A two-vehicle collision this morning claimed the lives of a couple of Inverness County residents.

At approximately 8:01 a.m. this morning, a motorist notified police of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at Exit 8 near Baddeck.

Baddeck RCMP, volunteer fire departments and EHS attended the scene and found a car and a transport truck heavily damaged. The driver of the car, a 60-year-old man and the passenger, a 57-year-old woman both from Inverness County, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck, a 41-year-old man from Newfoundland, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

A collision re-constructionist is currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Highway 105 is closed in both directions and will remain closed for a number of hours.