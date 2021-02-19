PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness is calling for residents to nominate dedicated volunteers who deserve to be celebrated as part of a new recognition program.

The municipality said it is unable to host the Annual Volunteer Awards and Dinner this year due to COVID-19 related public health restrictions. Instead, the municipality said it will highlight one volunteer a week through its social media channels, website, and the Participaper. Along with their certificate of recognition, the volunteer of the week will be awarded with a gift certificate from a local Inverness County business of their choice, the municipality noted.

Organizations and individuals are encouraged to nominate deserving volunteers who have made a significant impact on their community this past year, Inverness County said, noting that the early-bird deadline for nominations is Feb. 26, but nominations are accepted until Apr. 23. The municipality said that names of all early-bird nominees will be put in a draw to have a chance to represent Inverness County at the Provincial Virtual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Apr. 26.

“This year has seen people go above and beyond in service of others,” said Warden Laurie Cranton in a press release issued by the municipality. “From helping seniors with groceries, to organizing virtual entertainment events, to maintaining trails and planning recreation activities, and everything in between, volunteers kept us all safe and connected during a global pandemic.”

To nominate someone, visit: https://invernesscounty.ca/eservices/forms-a-z/ or contact Lisa Organ at: lisa.organ@invernesscounty.ca.