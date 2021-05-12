Road work, signage planned for Port Hawkesbury Business Park

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town will soon be making improvements to its Business Park.

During the May 4 regular meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie said he wants to see the Port Hawkesbury Business Park receive some attention.

MacQuarrie said “significant improvements” were made, and more are planned, for other parts of the town.

“We have a significant tax base in the Port Hawkesbury Business Park, and I think it needs attention,” the deputy warden told council. “I think it would be a wise investment, not only for the businesses operating out of the park, but the potential of recruiting or attracting new businesses to the park.”

Prior to 2016, MacQuarrie said the town started on a plan for the business park, and he wants to know what happened to that work.

Although he isn’t aware of those plans, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle said as part of the Destination Reeves Street project, a new double-sided sign is going up next to the car wash.

“The funds have been committed for that sign. We will see our public works staff put in foundations very soon, if they haven’t started already,” Doyle responded. “That concrete will be poured for the foundation for the sign. We have posts, and a design, and a contract for the construction of the sign itself.”

In addition to a new sign, the town is also planning to do some road work in the business park, the CAO explained.

“We are doing some work in the business park this summer, early fall. That’s going to include some resurfacing on MacInnis Road, that’s at the intersection around Causeway Electric, that area, Port Honda. That’s needed,” he said. “It does require more work and we will be studying it. It looks like we’re going to try to do a little deeper dive working with the businesses to say, ‘what would make this area more attractive for your business.’”

Doyle said he will send councillors information on their signage plans for the business park.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall agreed with the need for signage.

“They’re paying a good rent out there to us and I think we should be able to put some signage up,” he told council.

While agreeing with MacQuarrie and MacDougall, Town Councillor Mark MacIver suggested the town meet with business park stakeholders to pick their brains about new ideas and incorporate that into the town’s fiscal plans.

“There was a plan back some years ago for signage,” he told council. “I do agree with the signage and maybe this year, we should maybe meet with some of the stakeholders in the light industrial park and see what improvements they would like to see.”