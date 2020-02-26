BADDECK: The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the first annual FEMpower – Women Leading Change event in beautiful Baddeck on February 21.

The focus was on empowering women to be more successful in their professional and personal lives, and it included an innovative mix of guest speakers and interactive activities.

Billed as an “UNconference,” FEMpower guests were told to expect the unexpected and the event delivered. The day kicked off with an energizer activity by Michelle Greenwell, bioenergy wellness facilitator, and then dove into a conversation with Cindy Brown of the NSCC on her experience navigating as a woman in the male-dominated marine field.

Attendees had an opportunity to identify shared experiences that have been obstacles on their path to success, but also A-HA! moments that have propelled them towards their goals.

Led by Starr Cunningham of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, a small group of experts shared their insight into how to manage “The Balancing Act” that women face when juggling the pressures of family, work, community, and everything in between. Michelle Greenwell was joined by Roni Davis, cognitive eating founder and health coach, along with Heidi Davis, spiritual life coach, in a passionate and informative discussion on how a relationship with food, mindset and fitness all impact mental health, and how to manage it all.

The event wrapped up with a lively keynote from Donna Hatt, the new national marketing director for the Authentic Seacoast Group of Companies, who provided her advice on the power of reflection, co-opetition, and stitching people together to create meaningful experiences and connections.

Contributed photos

The “FEMpower – Women Leading Change” event was held in Baddeck on February 21. Pictured are the guest speakers at the event, including Cindy Brown of the NSCC and keynote speaker Donna Hatt, the new national marketing director for the Authentic Seacoast Group of Companies.

Amanda Mombourquette, executive director of the Strait Area Chamber, closed the event.

“FEMpower is all about highlighting who we really are, and what women can bring to the table when empowered,” Mombourquette noted. “Women are positive change-makers in their communities, businesses, and families when they are confident and empowered by the networks around them. FEMpower was high-energy and designed to encourage women to take the next leaps on their paths to success!”

For more information on upcoming Chamber activities, visit: www.straitareachamber.ca, follow them on social media, or contact the Strait Area Chamber office at 902-625-1588, or e-mail: info@straitareachamber.ca.

The Centre for Women in Business was a major partner in the event. FEMpower was also supported by Cape Breton University, NSCC, NSBI, the Inverary Resort, 101.5 The Hawk, Take Note Graphic Design, Galloping Cows Fine Foods, the Farmer’s Daughter Country Market, Lisa Young Lee Jewelery, Essentially Yours, the Highland Arts Theatre, and Nani’s Esthetics.