Inverness interested in meeting with neighbouring municipalities

PORT HOOD: Inverness County is interested in meeting with other municipalities in Cape Breton.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald told the Sept. 1 regular monthly meeting in Port Hood, there is interest in resuming regular meetings “in the near future.”

“Our neighbouring municipalities on the island are hoping to have a get together,” he told council. “It was basically an annual island-wide municipal elected officials gathering during numerous years prior to COVID, but once COVID kicked in that was put to the wayside.”

The CAO said Victoria Warden Bruce Morrison is reaching out to all municipalities on the island to see if there’s interest, and he expects to provide an update by the end of this month.

“There’s a (municipal) election that’s taken place since the previous session that occurred, so it’s more of a get to know each other type of event, and then have councillors talk about what other agenda items they might want to focus on in the future for additional gatherings will all the various elected officials,” the CAO noted.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac suggested the municipality wait to hear from Morrison who is connecting with mayors, wardens, and CAOs.

“He’ll be getting back to us; that’s what I took from our conversation,” she noted. “I think it would be a good way to be united on a lot of fronts, like cell service and cell coverage and different issues like that.”

MacDonald said the hope is to hold a meeting by the end of the year.