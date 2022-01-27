Isabella Samson releases debut album on all streaming platforms

LOUISDALE: An emerging voice in the local music scene has released her first full-length album.

Pianist, guitarist, and singer Isabella Samson of Louisdale released her debut album If It’s Not Forever last May on the Bandcamp app after spending the previous year writing and recording.

Last summer, the 17-year-old Samson toured with her band Barn Bhreagha, which includes Jesse Cox, Morgan Toney, and Keith Mullins.

“We like to call it the ‘Fingers Crossed Tour’ because COVID is so unpredictable,” she told The Reporter. “Every show we had our fingers crossed it would happen. It worked out; we played a bunch of shows this summer.”

Over the summer, Samson, who has been nominated for a 2021 Music Nova Scotia Award, as well as a Canadian Folk Music Award for Young Performer of the Year in 2022, received the CDs, and was able to sell them at shows. Recently, she released the album on all streaming platforms.

Samson describes If It’s Not Forever as a folk-pop album.

“Because it was my first album, and I was only 16 when I wrote it, I tried to focus on things that I had experience in,” she noted. “When you’re older and more experienced in life, in general, the topics of your songs can vary based on your life experiences.”

At the centre of the album is the theme of change, which takes the listener on a journey, Samson said.

“At 16, probably the largest thing that was happening in my life was change,” she explained. “The whole album is surrounded around change; in regards to relationships, in regards to COVID, in regards to getting older and going to university.”

Before the album was released last spring, the single, “If It’s Not Forever” made it to number 3 out of 100 songs in the CIOE FM (in Lower Sackville) Top 100 list, spending 15 weeks in the Top 30. Samson said they made a lyric video for the single which they posted to Youtube.

Samson said her second single “Let It All Go Loud,” is now in the Top 30 on CIOE’s ranking

Noting that she has been singing since she was very young, Samson’s first musical memory came when she covered Adele’s “Someone Like You” when she was in Grade 1.

“I got comfortable and I started holding the microphone and everything. I was feeling it,” she recalled.

Samson told The Reporter last year that she started taking piano lessons when she was three, and has been playing piano ever since. Although she has a background in classical music, Samson said last year that during school talent shows, she started getting the urge to sing.

During her time playing music, Samson has performed at various local venues, at community fundraisers, on Telile: Isle Madame Community Television, at the Municipality of the County of Richmond’s “Concerts by the Sea” series, and at the “Cape Breton Women in Song” event.

“The support has been really, really amazing,” she stated. “I’ve been singing and playing since I was really, really young and the support never stopped. This community, Louisdale, and the surrounding communities, have been really, really supportive of me. It’s really encouraging.”

Despite some concert cancellations this month, Samson said she plans to release more singles from the album, and has been writing “non-stop” since its release. She added she has some shows lined up in coming months and his hoping to do another tour with Barn Bhreagha.

“The more you do it, the more comfortable you get with it, and the better your songs get,” she added. “I’ve got a repertoire of songs ready to record. Maybe some time in the future, I’ll have some stuff coming out.”