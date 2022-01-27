Local teams prepare for hockey’s return

STRAIT AREA: Local hockey teams have started practicing for what they hope will be the resumption of the hockey season.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Board of Governors met last week via zoom and unanimously voted to resume play on Feb. 1 with a new, 10 game inter-divisional schedule (five home and five away), and all teams will make the playoffs, with seeding based on winning percentage since not all teams will have played the same number of games.

The league said the plan is based on the premise that it will be allowed at least 50 per cent capacity for fans, but if no fans are allowed to attend there will be no hockey.

“They put together a tentative return to play plan based on the province lifting the current restrictions, which are extremely prohibitive right now,” Strait Pirates Coach Tim MacMillan told The Reporter.

MacMillan said the Pirates started a mid-year “training camp” on Jan. 18 that will take place on Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays as part of a seven practice plan over the next couple of weeks. He said they were last on ice versus the Sackville Blazers on Dec. 6.

“It’s not easy to try and practice given the current restrictions, where you have to have no more than 10 a side, you can’t practice the systems and tactics that you’d like to practice. We’re just trying to get our feet under us,” he noted. “As long as it looks like there will be a season, we want be at least prepared for it.”

Although the hope is that the season will resume at the beginning of February, MacMillan said it’s possible that could get moved to the middle of the month.

“And the less time you have in February, the more you’re apt to go just go right into playoffs,” he explained. “There’s a drop-dead date there where we have to start playoffs. The plan is to try and play as many regular season games as the schedule will allow, and the time will allow, the government will allow. Every day we miss in February, we’ll ease in to that schedule.”

The Pirates are currently in third place in the NSJHL’s Sid Rowe Division with a record of 7-6-1 in 14 games.

After a “great start,” MacMillan said the Pirates had to deal with injuries to key forwards Matthew Ellis and Jack Nielsen, who are expected to return in the second half.

“We kind of lost our way a little bit, and we played some good teams there at the end too,” he said. “We’re feeling optimistic about the second half once we get going.”

After playing their last game on Dec. 5, Cape Breton West U18 Islanders Coach Kyle Gillies said his team has been practicing four times a week for the past month.

“We’ve been practicing at a steady pace,” he stated. “You can never really hit game stride until you’re in the situation, but we’re doing what we can to keep the boys motivated and interested. We’re pretty fortunate here to have the luxury of being able to practice three or four times a week. Hopefully we didn’t really miss a beat.”

MacDonald said he’s optimistic they’ll be able to start practicing as a full squad by the beginning of next month.

“Definitely, there will be a big chunk of the scheduled that we would have to make up, hopefully, prior to playoffs,” he said. “We were rolling pretty well when the league shut down. We got past a fairly tough section of the schedule, so we had a lot of look forward to, Christmas onward, so hopefully get the schedule back rolling and get some games in before the playoffs start, that’s the main goal. And perhaps move up in the ranks.”

After an inconsistent start, MacDonald feels they will improve the second half, pointing to wins over the league’s top teams.

“To be honest, I don’t think a lot of teams want to see us in the playoffs,” he stated. “The three top contenders in the league, in my opinion, we go toe-to-toe with them every time so I’m very optimistic of our changes, and we’re all looking to go pretty deep in the playoffs.”

The Islanders sit in sixth place overall in the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League with a record of 11-14 in 27 games.

“We want to go play hockey,” MacMillan added. “The kids were really happy to be back in the rink; really thrilled to get some sense of normalcy here, which is really missing. We’re happy to be out there.”