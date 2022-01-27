ANTIGONISH: The mayor says while it’s been a few years in the making, the town is finally in a position to act on an ask from a neighbouring recreation complex.

During the regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, which was held virtually on Jan. 17, senior staff passed a motion unanimously to send a donation of $10,000 to the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex (CLC) in Guysborough.

“There was a request of a donation when it was in the process of being planned and being built,” Laurie Boucher told reporters following the meeting. “And at that time, our council was going through quite a few renovations of our own here on our fields, and we just didn’t have the ability at the time.”

The mayor indicated while it was regretful, they’re more than happy to follow through with the request now.

“Now that a lot of the major construction that we were doing, at the time we were planning the Challenger Baseball Field, we had put a quite a bit of money into that,” Boucher said. “So we just didn’t have the ability at the time.”

She advised that since then, they have fully understood and recognize the value of the CLC and council as a whole is very pleased to be able to provide them with such a donation.

“Not for new construction, just for general operation, council does realize that it’s easy to get money to build a facility,” Boucher said. “But the real challenge is continuing the operation, and we’re happy to be able to contribute to make that happen.”

After a small discussion around the council table, CAO Jeff Lawrence explained the $10,000 donation will come out of the town’s operating reserves.

“I’m happy to support this, because the CLC has an outdoor rink facility,” Councillor Mary Farrell told council. “And I know a lot of town and county folk go down there and it’s quite an enjoyable experience.”