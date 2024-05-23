Home Community Island-wide MS Walk set for May 26 Community Island-wide MS Walk set for May 26 By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - May 23, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Kyle Peterson, who lives in Groves Point, is organizing the 2024 MS Walk in Cape Breton. It will take place on Sunday, May 26 – starting at 2 p.m. – at Emera Centre Northside in North Sydney. Contributed Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register