PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders played their final regular season game last Sunday at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, and as a result, the squad finished sixth in the provincial Major Midget league.

The Islanders (13-21-0-1) will play the Cole Harbour Wolfpack (22-9-3-1) in the first round of playoffs.

The Islanders run to the end of the season was a busy one, as they played last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Cape Breton West Islanders hosted a firefighter and emergency responder appreciation ceremony prior to last Sunday’s Major Midget game in Port Hood. The firefighters (from left) Donald MacDonald, Brian Ingraham, and Chief Donald Francis Beaton, all of the Port Hood Volunteer Fire Department; Jimmy Gillis and Pasquate Talbot, of the Judique and District Volunteer Fire Department; stand with Islander President Brian MacInnis, drop the puck to officially start the game. Taking the face-off are Pictou Weeks captain Tanner Greatorex (left) and Islander captain Dylan Chisholm.

Graduating players from the Cape Breton West Islander program were given a token of appreciation last Sunday. The players are seen here with team president Brian MacInnis, and they include (from left) Daniel LeBlanc, Jack Hartery, Luke Hadley, Blake Hadley, Daniel Gillis, and Brant Timmons.

The Friday game was a 6-1 loss to the visiting Kensington Wild of the New Brunswick/PEI Major Midget league, and on Saturday, the Islanders visited the Pictou Weeks Midgets. The Isles won 2-1.

Last Sunday, the Islanders hosted the Weeks and lost 7-3.

In the Friday game, Daniel LeBlanc (from Cody Van de Sande) used a power play opportunity to give the Islanders a one-goal lead with just 2:53 played in the first. However, the Wild replied to tie the game by the end of 20 minutes. At the end of the second, the score was 4-1. A pair of third period goals finished off the Wild’s scoring.

Islander backstop Adam Tkacz got some backup from Liam Trenholm, Jack Hartery, and James Beaton.

Hunter Florance makes a stop for the Pirates as Cullen MacEachern helps on the defensive side.

Blake Hadley and the Islanders wrapped up their regular season last Sunday.

The Wild outshot the Islanders 34-33, and Kenzie MacPhail was in net for the West.

On Saturday, Dylan Chisholm (from LeBlanc) had an overtime goal to lift the Islanders to the win. Also scoring for the Islanders was Dave Matthews (from Lewis Taylor and Chisholm) in the first period on a power play.

MacPhail faced 24 shots, and the Islanders sent 22 shots in the direction of Marcus Pettipas.

On Sunday, the Islanders were backstopped from Adam Tkacz who faced 49 shots. Handling the offense for the West were Jacob Cook, two assists; Luke Hadley, James Beaton, Bryce Thomson, a goal each; and Brant Timmons, Blake Hadley, Tkack, and Cadyn Power, all with helpers.