Mobile constituency office dates and locations released, MP appointed to health committee

OTTAWA, ONTARIO: Cape Breton-Canso Member of Parliament Mike Kelloway was selected to be a member of the Standing Committee on Health last week.

On January 29, Kelloway issued a press release announcing his appointment, then the next day, the MP issued a schedule for roaming offices taking place during the month of February.

When contacted by The Reporter, the rookie MP said he was “very happy” to be part of this important parliamentary committee. Although the committee has been busy dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus, Kelloway said there are many other matters that will be discussed.

“There’ll be more to come on the committee; ensuring every Canadian has access to a family doctor, setting national standards for access to mental health services, which is near and dear to the people in our riding, things like home care and palliative care, we’ll see more on that,” Kelloway said.

Kelloway said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made health care a “serious priority,” but in a minority government, he was happy to talk about important issues with Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and NDP committee members in “very cordial and very constructive” discussions.

“This is very serious for us, very serious for everyone around health care that the federal government plays a large role in working with the province to ensure that investment is there, but also investment in the right areas around doctor retention, doctor recruitment, establishing a credential bridging program for those that have trained outside the area who want to come to Cape Breton-Canso, who want to practice here,” Kelloway stated, noting that autism support is also on his list.

Beyond working with the provinces, the federal government itself has a major role to play, and something that is of “keen interest” to Kelloway is the establishment of a national pharmacare program.

“This, to me, is a natural evolution of health care… a cornerstone, if you will, of health care, not just for this government, but for Canadians,” the MP stated. “No Canadian should be making decisions between half a tank of oil and drugs that will help that individual.”

The committee held its first meeting on January 29, and will meet twice weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays.

On January 30, Kelloway announced the locations of upcoming mobile offices.

Despite having to move the dates for offices in Port Hawkesbury and Guysborough due to poor weather, Kelloway said his staff received many visitors with concerns ranging from fisheries, to immigration, to Canada Revenue Agency concerns.

“Things run the gamut from personal issues, to community issues,” Kelloway said. “We were really well received, the volume is high and that’s great, that’s why we’re doing this.”

On February 6, there will be an office at the Heatherton Community Centre. On February 13, staff will be at the Inverness Community Leadership Centre. The Potlotek Band Office will host a visit on February 20. Mulgrave Education Centre will be the site of a roaming office on February 27.

All offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and to make an appointment, phone: 1-866-282-0699.