Team Luddington wins Edgar Sceles Memorial Bonspiel

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club (CCC), Boylston, held its annual Edgar Sceles Memorial Bonspiel on January 24 and 25. Forty curlers and many spectators packed the Chedabucto Curling rink for a weekend of recreational curling.

Placing third in the Edgar Sceles Memorial was Team Long composed of (from left) Paul Long (skip), Beryl Hadley (mate), Maurice Landry (second), and Maureen Landry (lead).

Placing second in the Edgar Sceles Memorial Bonspiel to win their prizes from Thrill Hill Farm in Boylston was Team Brymer. Seen here are (from left) Fred Sullivan (lead), Charla Cosgrove (second), Emily Perry (mate), and Blair Brymer (skip).

The Edgar Sceles Memorial is held to commemorate Sceles, one of the founding CCC members who was very involved with the establishment of the Chedabucto Curling Club in 1963.

As well as winning the honour to have their names engraved on the Edgar Sceles Memorial trophy, each winning-team member received a sterling silver pin from an Edgar Sceles family member as recognition of their team’s success.