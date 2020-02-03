Team Luddington wins Edgar Sceles Memorial Bonspiel

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club (CCC), Boylston, held its
annual Edgar Sceles Memorial Bonspiel on January 24 and 25. Forty curlers and
many spectators packed the Chedabucto Curling rink for a weekend of
recreational curling.
The Edgar Sceles Memorial is held to commemorate Sceles, one of
the founding CCC members who was very involved with the establishment of the
Chedabucto Curling Club in 1963.
As well as winning the honour to have their names engraved on the
Edgar Sceles Memorial trophy, each winning-team member received a sterling
silver pin from an Edgar Sceles family member as recognition of their team’s
success.