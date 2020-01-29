PORT HOOD: It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish.

“We’ve won 10 of our last 16 games, and I think that’s great going into play-offs which start in two weeks time,” said Cape Breton West Islander coach Nick MacNeil. “We have to keep trending that way and stay dialed in.”

The local Major Midgets had a rough year in the early going of the season. The squad is currently seated sixth in the eight-team league, and the Isles record is well-below .500 at 12-19-0-1. However, since early December, the guys seem to have found their sea legs.

“We were short bodies for much of the year, and we got our captain Dylan Chisholm back. That’s a big boost to our back end. It’s good to get healthy, and the guys are working hard on and off the ice,” MacNeil said.

Luke Hadley and the Islanders powered to a 7-4 win last Wednesday when hosting Sydney.

Islanders Ryan Digout (foreground) and Liam Trenholm do their best to contain the Sydney Rush in the neutral zone.

Dylan Chisholm had a big game for the Islanders last Wednesday, popping two goals and managing two helpers.

Islander Lowell MacDonald will be on the ice on February 2 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre. The Pictou Weeks Midgets will be visiting for a 2:30 p.m.

Kenzie MacPhail backstopped the Islanders during mid-week action at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre. He’s seen here with Jack Hartery and James Beaton.

Chisholm was out due to injury for all but 11 games this season.

“They didn’t get too low when we were short staffed and struggling. They kept pushing, and now their hard work is starting to pay off.

“We’re playing good hockey, and we’ll have a good test the first round of playoffs.”

The Islanders are assured of facing either the Halifax McDonalds or Cole Harbour Wolfpack in the first round.

“We have three games to get ready, and we’re going to be pushing them,” MacNeil said.

Last Wednesday at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, the Islanders skated to a 7-4 win over the Sydney Rush.

Leading the charge for the Isles were Dylan Chisholm, popping two goals and managing two helpers; James Beaton, two goals and an assist; and Bryce Thomson and Lewis Taylor, a goal and an assist each.

Managing two assists was Dave Matthews, and popping a goal was Jacob Cook.

Jack Hartery, Brant Timmons, Daniel LeBlanc, and Liam Trenholm all had assists.

Backstopping the Islanders was Kenzie MacPhail, facing 25 shots.

“Wednesday’s game was a little redemption because they beat us at the IceJam, and the following Saturday was one of the best games we played all year,” the coach said. “It was very back-and-forth, and the way it ended summed up the whole game.”

In Saturday’s interleague game against the Charlottetown Knights, James Beaton (from MacPhail and Chisholm) was the overtime hero as he connected to give the Islanders a 3-2 win.

The first two periods were stalemated with neither team scoring, but both squads had a pair of third period goals. Taylor (from Lowell MacDonald) had a power play goal for the Islanders, and Daniel Gillis (from Thomson) also scored.

The Islanders were outshot 37-33, but Islander backstop MacPhail was very solid.

This Friday night at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, the Islanders host the Kensington Wild at 7 p.m. in a makeup game. On Sunday, the Pictou Weeks Midgets take on the Islanders at 2:30 p.m.