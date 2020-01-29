RCMP record high number of speeding infractions

ARICHAT: Richmond RCMP said they caught 43 drivers speeding in the municipality in the last four months of the year.

At a meeting of Richmond County’s police advisory board on January 16, Richmond County District RCMP Sergeant Darrell MacMullin provided council with statistics.

From September to December 2019, the RCMP responded to a total of 866 calls for service, including self-generated calls for service, as well as traffic and drug-related investigations.

In this period, officers completed 80 check stops throughout the county, checking 2,687 vehicles. There were four charges laid of impaired driving, four driving suspensions were issued and police reported 45 collisions with no fatalities.

There were 110 summary offence tickets issued, with 143 warnings and three defect notices. Among the summary offences were: one distracted driving; 17 for speeding up to 15 kilometres an hour over the posted limit; 20 for speeding up to 30 km/h; five for speeding over 31 km/h; one for exceeding 60 km/h or speeding when passing an emergency vehicle; six no seatbelt; four drivers fined for having no licence; 11 drivers found with no insurance; four drivers had expired registration; and nine were found driving while revoked or suspended.

While summarizing the police advisory board’s report to the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on January 27 in Arichat, Deputy Warden Alvin Martell said Sgt. MacMullin sent a copy of all police advisory board reports to councillors.

“He also suggested that any time, if council wanted to have him come in to speak to us, or make a more detailed report, he was available,” Martell noted.

After last week’s meeting, Warden Brian Marchand said he was not surprised at the 43 speeding infractions recorded in the four-month period.

“Month-over-month, year-over-year those are different, so you know, it’s not shocking,” Marchand said. “It’s good that they’re out there for sure. You don’t like to see people ticketed for sure, but it does happen.”

To see Richmond County District RCMP’s last report to council, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/richmond-rcmp-updates-council/.