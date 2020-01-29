Novas drop Barons in battle of league’s best

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams scored a huge win last Saturday when hosting the Bedford Barons in a battle of the top two teams in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League.

The final was 5-2, and it evened the squads’ regular season series at 1-1.

The Novas complimented that win with a 6-1 victory over the Joneljim Cougars on Sunday.

The weekend leaves the Novas (19-6) and Barons (19-7) deadlocked as the two top squads in the league.

Tyler Peddle had three goals and an assist to lead Saturday’s scoring. Tully Grant was also strong, managing a pair of goals and an assist. Adding helpers were Kevin Walker, Rory Wood, Leyton Stewart, Luke Cormier, and Clint MacLaughlin. Jack Milner faced 28 shots, the same number that the Nova offence managed on the Bedford goalie.

On Sunday, a four-goal second period sealed the deal for the Novas.

This time out, Cody MacDougall was the Nova’s main man, managing two goals and an assist. Also solid for the Novas were Peddle, two goals; Grant and Walker, a goal and assist each; Neil MacKinnon, two helpers; Cormier, Stewart, and Daniel Chaisson, each with an assist.

The Novas outshot the Cougars 41-20, and Jeffery Quinn backstopped the locals.