‘It makes my Christmas’

LITTLE ANSE: Despite going through health problems of her own, a local mother whose son passed away four years ago reported that a toy drive in his memory was their best to date.

On Nov. 19, after planning and fundraising for months, volunteers dropped off thousands of dollars of toys at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax in memory of Jason Maryatt, who succumbed to cancer in 2017.

“This year was the biggest so far that we’ve had,” Carol Maryatt told The Reporter. “We had a cold plate drive this year, and the proceeds were all to the IWK toy drive, and that was a big plus because a lot of people donated stuff for our cold plates, so we didn’t have to use a lot of the money that we got from the cold plates to pick up stuff. With the money from the cold plate, we were able to pick up toys.”

As a result of the successful cold plate drive in October when they sold 575 plates, and more donations, Maryatt said they had more than $10,000 to shop for toys.

“That was a big fundraiser for us, it was a big help. We went shopping and it’s easier because you can buy for each age because there’s a newborn to 18 years old in that hospital,” she noted. “It’s easier when we can pick it out ourselves because then you can divide and get so much for each age level.”

While there are some businesses and groups who donate, Maryatt said most of those who give are individuals. Going beyond Isle Madame this year, she said Leanne Marchand was instrumental getting donations from the Louisdale area.

Maryatt said the volunteers traveled to Halifax thanks to Strait Area Transit, and the Strait Regional Centre for Education loaned a cube van to transport the toys.

“We went with Strait Area Transit, they took us again this year. They’ve been taking us every year, which is marvelous. They donate the van, plus they rented a cube van from the school board to take the toys up. This is the second year they do that,” Maryatt recalled. “They are so good to us to do this for nothing, especially times are tough with everything going so it’s nice to see there’s still companies that’ll do that stuff.”

Along with public health restrictions creating challenges fundraising, one major obstacle came after Maryatt was diagnosed with cancer.

“I went through it this year because I had cancer too, I had surgery. I was a long year,” Carol stated. “I had surgery in February but I just finished my radiation just before we had the cold plate drive… I had chemo first, I had eight chemo (treatments), and then I had 15 radiation (treatments).”

Maryatt said they received a warm welcome and she saw some familiar faces when they arrived at the IWK.

“When we drove up, they were all clapping for us. There were three of the nurses who were nurses when Jason was in the hospital, on that floor, so it was nice to see them too,” she recounted. “They got a special bed for (Jason) because he was tall, and the IWK is (mainly for) kids. Still when they use the bed, still they refer to the bed as ‘Jason’s bed.’ It was nice to know that he touched them too.”

Noting that the donations would put a smile on her late son’s face, Maryatt said this makes Christmas special.

“It makes my Christmas because it’s in memory of Jason, plus I know it’s helping all these kids that otherwise probably wouldn’t have some of the stuff that they’ll be able to have now,” she said. “It was a terrible thing for this to happen, but at least this is bringing joy now. For something devastating, it’s bringing joy to some kids, which is what he would want. He definitely would want this, Jason, because he was a giver.”

As for next toy drive, Maryatt added that the group hopes to meet in January, get things organized quicker, and have more time to plan.

“Everybody is touched, one time or another, by the IWK,” she added. “I’d like to thank anybody who’s done anything, in any way to help with it. It’s amazing. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”