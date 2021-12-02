ANTIGONISH: Up until 2019, the name Oak Manor was associated with the highest quality of menswear in the town, in 2021, that name is associated with the highest quality craft beer.

Operating in its new secondary location in the heart of beautiful downtown Antigonish, the team at the Dartmouth-based Spindrift Brewing officially opened their Oak Manor beer store and tap room in July.

“There was a lot of hype around this place; people saw the construction happening for so long, because this was a really big project, this building was down to bare bones,” KJ Dugas told The Reporter. “There was a lot of anticipation because people were seeing what was happening, but the windows were covered up, so you couldn’t see, and now people are coming in and they’re loving the atmosphere.”

According to Dugas, the tap room’s manager, she advised Oak Manor is a name that means a lot to Antigonish and Spindrift is proud to be able to honour its 56-year heritage.

“The building is really old and it means a lot to a lot of people, so it meant a lot to us to keep the name Oak Manor in the name of this taproom, to sort of pay homage to the community pillar that was here for so long,” Dugas said. “The thing about Oak Manor was, whenever somebody had anything important to do in their life, this is where they got the clothes for it.”

Now, whenever someone has anything important in their life to celebrate, she hopes they can keep that tradition in visiting Oak Manor alive, but rather than picking up garments, one can pick up a pint or two.

With the construction being handled by Caper Developments to transform the space into what is seen today, Dugas advised they did an amazing job maintaining the original look and feel of Oak Manor Menswear, while also being able to preserve some of the original woodwork.

An old Oak Manor Menswear sign they originally found in the basement, all the wood around the bar, the wood around the fridge and two doors are original to the store which opened its doors in 1963.

“It was found in the basement in perfect condition, it stayed down there for the entire construction process, no one was allowed to touch it, and it made it,” Dugas said. “It was perfect, it went up there, and the building shifted and it cracked it, but it’s character.”

Dugas, who is an Antigonish native, left Canada in 2015 and worked for Fly Emirates in Dubai, and when the global COVID-19 pandemic hit, she lost her job with the airline, moved 9,909 kilometres back home and didn’t know what she wanted to do.

“And then I saw ‘COMING SOON’ on the windows, and I got excited because I thought it was going to be a bar,” she said. “Spindrift opened after I left Canada, so I went straight to the liquor store and bought some beer, to make sure that it was good, and it was.”

Taking the matters into her own hands, she contacted Spindrift directly and told them if they needed a manager, she was their girl – and it turns out she was.

Speaking on the difference between a bar, a brewery and a tap room, Dugas explained a brewery and tap room are kind of the same thing; with the brewery being where the beer is brewed and the tap room is where it is sampled.

“A tap room is basically a brewery and a little bar in one, where you can sample the beer,” she said. “The difference between a tap room and a bar is, bars have liquor licenses, so they can serve spirits, beer, wine, food, all that kind of stuff; while we are only permitted to sell what we produce; so our beer.”

She advised while they may only have beer and cider, it’s a really good portfolio and since they don’t offer a food menu, they allow and encourage the public to bring food from outside establishments “so you can continue your socializing.”

The warm, cozy space along Antigonish’s Main Street that has a capacity of 83, offers Spindrift’s core lineup from their home base in Dartmouth including; Killick Session Lager; Sea Glass North East IPA; SunDaze Pale Ale; Hurricane IPA; Coastal Amber Lager; Toller Gold; Toller Lite; and Toller.

Spindrift also provides different varities from their small batch offerings on their 1/2 BBL brewing system like their Strawberry Run – Strawberry Lime Ale, Horizon Blonde Bitter, Spindrift Cider, or their X-Port – Export Ale.

While Spindrift Brewing is originally Dartmouth-based, Dugas explained the expansion into Antigonish made sense because there is a lot of opportunity here, as it’s a busy university town.

“It’s small, so there’s not a lot here, but there’s a lot people looking for things to do,” she said. “When I was just graduating out of high school here and was going to college, the only place to go was Piper’s, there was nowhere else.”

While there were a few establishments located on James Street over the years, including Pat’s Place, Chuggles and more recently, The Split Crow, she noted none of them lasted.

Now, with the current success of craft brewing, the small town is benefitting from three successful establishments right in its core with Coldstream Clear Distillery, Spindrift: Oak Manor and Candid Brewing, along with Half Cocked Brewing Company just outside the town in North Grant.

“I think what’s happening in this town is amazing, people have options,” Dugas said. “Especially beer lovers, there are so many breweries in town, you could do your own little brewery pub crawl.”

Eventually the tap room will be brewing on-site where Donnie’s office used to be located in the former boutique, and Spindrift is also working on completing a rooftop patio which should be ready sometime in the spring.

“What’s going to happen is, Antigonish is an opportunity to test new beer recipes to test on a larger scale,” Dugas said. “We can make small batches of beer, and if people really, really like them, we can send that feedback back to Dartmouth and they can make it on a more commercial scale.”

With a staff of only 10, including herself, she advised there isn’t enough brewing done at Oak Manor to hire an individual brewer, so Spindrift’s head brewer Connor MacLeod, who is located in Dartmouth, comes down and does it.

Contributed photos

Spindrift’s X-Port – Export Ale was brewed in celebration of the grand opening of Oak Manor. The hand-drawn label features significant Antigonish landmarks and was designed in-house by one of their employees.

Brewed in celebration of the grand opening of Oak Manor, which is just one block from StFX University, Dugas highlighted their Antigonish-inspired, easy to drink, X-Port – Export Ale. An ale-lager hybrid, the beer is straw coloured and unfiltered with a grainy, moderately estery aroma, the flavour is tart and freshly fermented with a sublet adjunct aftertaste and with a toned back alcohol by volume (ABV) it makes it “supremely sessionable.”

“We wanted someone from Antigonish to design the can label,” Dugas said. “And three hours before the deadline, I got an email of that photo of the Antigonish label and I was like ‘Oh my god,’ it blew all the other ones out of the water.”

While it’s a beer created for Antigonish, it’s also available in Dartmouth.

“There are a lot of people from Antigonish that live in HRM,” Dugas said. “And they’ve been coming into our Dartmouth location and getting it, which has been really nice.”

Speaking on the Oak Manor establishment itself, the manager described it as being enticing, attractive and something that has been wanted by a lot of people.

“Because it hits the spot where there hasn’t been somewhere for that before,” Dugas said. “A place to go out for a drink, listen to live music every once in a while, but I don’t want to say that didn’t exist here before, because it did, because The Townhouse has that.”

While they only opened their doors in July, she explained they have already been able to find really good artists that are excited to come play.

“We have bands contacting us to say they want to play our venue,” Dugas said. “It’s really flattering.”

She admitted it was somewhat nerve-racking to make all these decisions with her boss and a designer on the internal design of the Oak Manor establishment, worrying that people may not like it.

“But then you add on top of that, the owners of the original Oak Manor may someday see this,” Dugas said. “Every time we made a decision we thought about what their family would think about it, because we wanted them to come in here and feel proud of it.”

For her, after spending many years in the food and beverage industry and after receiving a few accolades, such as being awarded The Coast’s gold and bronze medal for Halifax’s best bartender in 2012 and 2013 respectfully, she finds it to be the most fun culture to be a part of.

Being one of the people to re-build Oak Manor from the ground up, in a quite literal matter, is something Dugas said she will never stop smiling from ear-to-ear about.

“Opening something new, in the town that I’m from it gives me a lot of pride. Especially since people have loved it,” Dugas said. “I feel proud in what I do, I’ve worked in places before that I was proud of, but this is on another level, because we’ve taken something and created something really awesome that people enjoy.”