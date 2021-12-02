SYDNEY: A local author and artist was among recent Creative Nova Scotia Award winners.

Award winning author and interdisciplinary artist Michelle Sylliboy, who was raised on her traditional L’nuk territory in We’koqmaq, was announced as the winner of the $5,000 Indigenous Artist Recognition Award.

Sylliboy thanked Arts Nova Scotia for the honour which she said provides national exposure for artists; something that allows their work to be highlighted and seen.

“I was very happy because it’s an award that is given to you by your peers; there’s a recognition from your peers,” Sylliboy told The Reporter. “It always feels good to be recognized by the arts community. To get that kind of recognition, it’s important for us as artists and our careers.”

Sylliboy’s collection of photography and L’nuk hieroglyphic poetry, Kiskajeyi—I Am Ready, was published by Rebel Mountain Press in 2019, and is now available as an ebook, the province said. They noted that she was recently appointed at St FX University as new tenure track faculty in Education, Modern Language and Fine Arts departments.

“There’s a lot of really talented artists in Nova Scotia, and to be chosen among many – I don’t know how many were in the hat, in the ring – it makes it extra special,” Sylliboy noted.

While living on the traditional, unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, Sylliboy completed a BFA at Emily Carr University of Art + Design, and a Masters in Education from Simon Fraser University, the province noted. They said she is currently a PhD candidate in Simon Fraser University’s Philosophy of Education program, where she is working to reclaim her original written komqwej’wikasikl language.

The Indigenous Artist Recognition Award recognizes artists who are Indigenous (Mi’kmaq as well as other First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) who have emerged from their initial training and development and are active in the Nova Scotian/Mi’kma’ki arts community.

“I wouldn’t be doing this academic stream if I wasn’t allowed to pursue my artistic career; the university is very aware of my background, they hired me for that background, and also to bring to the table Indigenous pedagogy art forms,” she said. “That’s something that I bring to the table and it’s the way I work. My pedogogy is Indigenous focused and I’m very happy that StFX respects my methodology because it allows me to create knowing that my boss, or my bosses, or my co-workers are honouring that as well.”

Currently Sylliboy said she has a one-year exhibition at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax that, along with the book of poetry, is part of her dissertation. She hopes the exhibition will plant seeds among Mi’kmaw people, and educate the public that “we have a written language.”

“I carved the hieroglyphics onto four pilot whale ribs, and I talked about the impact climate change has on the whale’s environment,” she said. “With the same project, I collaborated with community members all over Cape Breton and asked one question, ‘if you tell the whale anything, what would you say?’ And they had to choose a hieroglyphic message, and with their permission, I carved it into the whale bone.”

For more on Sylliboy, go to: https://msylliboy.wixsite.com/website, or check out: https://linktr.ee/msylliboy.taliaq.doh.

The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage announced the award winners in a press release issued on Nov. 25.

Independent, international award-winning film producer and director, writer, facilitator, communications consultant, community activist, teacher, drummer, and filmmaker Catherine Anne Martin was awarded the Portia White Prize, the province said. A member of the Millbrook Mi’kmaw Community in Truro, Martin received $18,000 as part of the award, they said

The province said an additional $7,000 was awarded to Martin’s chosen protégé, Natalie Gloade, the daughter of the late Mi’kmaq activist/ warrior Madeline (Nora) Bernard.

The inaugural Black Artist Recognition Award went to Shauntay Grant, a poet, playwright, author and multimedia artist from Halifax and she received $5,000.

Halifax artist-led organization Wonder’neath Art Society received the $10,000 Creative Community Impact Award, the province noted.

Jacques Blinn, Guyaume Boulianne and Éric Dow, musicians and co-owners of Productions pour le peuple, an entirely Francophone and Acadian music production company from Baie Sainte-Marie, Digby County, was awarded the $5,000 Prix Grand-Pré Award, the province said.

The province said visual artist Zeqirja Rexhepi of Halifax received the $5,000 Established Artist Recognition Award. Originally from Kosovo, where he trained as a visual artist, Rexhepi immigrated to Canada in 1999, and he is well-known for his murals and paintings, according to the province.

Four winners received the $5,000 Emerging Artist Award: Halifax visual artist Carrie Allison; India Gailey of Halifax, a cellist/composer; Francesca Ekwuyasi, Halifax, who is a writer/multidisciplinary artist; and Sambro’s Dawn Shephard, contemporary circus, according to the province.