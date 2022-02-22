J. Franklin Wright passes away at 97

PORT HAWKESBURY: A celebrated local artist was laid to rest earlier this month.

Michael Joseph Franklin “Frank” Wright of Port Hawkesbury died at Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston on Feb. 9. He was born on Feb. 18, 1924 and raised in Point Tupper.

A veteran of the Second World War, Wright joined the Canadian Army in 1944 and served overseas in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, before being discharged to civilian life in 1946.

Wright returned to Camp Borden, Ontario for a brief period in the 1950s, achieving the rank of Second Lieutenant.

For many years Wright was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury, and during this time, he was employed by Canadian National Railways for 36 years.

Following his retirement, Wright pursued a career in fine art, specializing in the portraiture of 19th and early 20th century British and North American ships, becoming pre-eminent in his field.

Wright became influential for his explorations into the sparsely documented history of Canada’s shipbuilding industry, as is described in the January, 1992 edition of Memorial University’s The Northern Mariner.

“A characteristic feature of Wright’s work is the production of clear and accurate draughtsmanship. The coloring is natural and luminous and the depiction of his subjects in bright weather discloses as much as possible about the vessel and its details, both on board and in its surroundings.”

Many of Wright’s paintings were made into limited edition prints, and over time there were an increasing number of sold out prints, according to the Down to Earth Art Gallery web site.

Wright’s work was shown extensively throughout Canada, and exhibited internationally at: the Annual Mystic Invitational, Mystic, Connecticut; the Jacob Javitz Centre, New York, New York; the Royal Society of Marine Artists London, England; and the Royal Institute of Oil Painters, London, England.

A member of the International Society of Marine Painters in Florida, Wright is the only Canadian included in the influential marine volume, 20th Century British Marine Painting by Denys Brook-Hart. A book featuring the mastery of Wright’s work and titled The Marine Art of J. Franklin Wright, features many of the historic vessels that earned him international acclaim.

In his later years, Wright focused on painting the natural beauty of Cape Breton.

Pictured is one of the many exhibitions hosted by the J. Franklin Wright Art Gallery.

As a result of his artistic endeavours, the J. Franklin Wright Art Gallery became a reality not long after the Civic Centre opened in 2004.

“The family’s loss is the loss to our community,” said Sharon Ryan, chair of the art gallery committee. “He was such a renowned artist and his paintings are in galleries all over the world and in homes all over the world. We were very fortunate, very fortunate.”

Calling him a gracious and private man, Ryan said it was a no-brainer to name the gallery after one of Canada’s top marine artists; a man who lived in the town all his life.

“When the Civic Centre opened and we were going to be fortunate enough to have an art gallery, or space that we would deem an art gallery, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that it would be called the J. Franklin Wright Gallery,” she recalled. “When you have one of the foremost Canadian marine artists living in your town, and born and brought up just a kilometre away, there’s no doubt that he would be our choice, and we were very, very fortunate that he gave permission for the gallery to be named after him.”

At the grand opening of the art gallery, Ryan recalled that they obtined a number of Wright’s paintings which they got from different residents. Currently, she said some of his paintings are located in the town office at the Civic Centre.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Wright,” Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter. “This is a huge loss on so many levels, as a Second World War veteran once active in our Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 43, as a kind and active community member whose love for his native Cape Breton was only matched by his artistic talent to capture its beauty on canvas. His art portraying an island he loved, as well as his classic and timeless historic art portraying 19th and early 20th-century British and North American ships, some set in our local historical context. The J .Franklin Wright Art Gallery located in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre will forever stand as a testament to a well-loved and talented artist, and will showcase many artists to come in his memory. At this time, I would offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”