ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish passed a motion during a special council meeting on Feb. 10, to allocate $68,400 for a revitalization project at the Antigonish Arena.

Jeff Lawrence, the town’s CAO, indicated during the meeting, the province had a Feb. 14 deadline, and with the town not meeting for their regular council meeting until Feb. 22, the special meeting needed to be called.

“So we are trying to accommodate that deadline for a submission,” Lawrence told The Reporter following the meeting. “To basically replace a chiller and condenser at the arena, which are critical pieces of equipment to keep the ice.”

He explained they pieces of equipment are over 20-years-old, and the most recent inspection indicated these are getting close to the end of their life.

“And if they go down during hockey season, it would mean in all likelihood mean we would lose the ice, and we would lose it for a significant period of time,” Lawrence said. “It’s to try and be proactive and try to apply for a grant this year and to replace that equipment when the ice is out over the summer months.”

The total cost of the project is $205,200 plus-HST, and the town is looking to have the cost split three ways in the grant application; $68,400 from the province through the grant and then $68,400 each from the town and county.

This grant application would complement recent funding the arena received from the province right before Christmas.

“We had two baskets of funding made available, one was to assist with revenue loss because of COVID, the other was a rink revitalization program, and we took advantage of both baskets,” Lawrence said. “The total available was $52,000 we used that money for a new compressor, security camera, lobby gates and to increase the internet signal in the arena. Concrete doesn’t allow the signal to travel well, and minor hockey, the Novas and Jr. B are all moving towards electronic scorekeeping, so totally separate baskets, totally separate projects.”

Mayor Laurie Boucher advised the town, along with the arena association, would like the equipment upgraded before they break down.

“Pretty keen on getting this done for the whole community,” Boucher said.

Lawrence advised the upgrades are not only useful, but the timing for them is important as the inspection has been completed, and they’ve been looking at replacing them for the past two years.

“The last thing we would want to see is with all the disruptions in hockey schedules because of COVID that we would see the arena go down for a significant period of time just as we’re hoping to get back into a more normality with the recreation programs,” he said. “They’re well passed their life expectancy, we probably gathered additional years, because we very seldom had our arena shut down, and it seems to be when you don’t have ice in, they actually deteriorate quicker than when you do.”

The town’s letter of commitment for $68,400 will go in as part of their grant application package, and would only become valid if they were to receive the funding.