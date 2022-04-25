PORT HAWKESBURY: The man who helped design buildings around the region died earlier this month.

J. Ojolick, 81 of Coxheath, died on April 10.

Born in Sydney, Ojolick was a graduate of StFX University and the Technical University of Nova Scotia, according to his obituary.

His obituary states that Ojolick was the recipient of a Swedish Government Fellowship for Travel, Study and Research in Sweden. He and his family returned to Cape Breton and established a private practice in architecture and planning in Sydney, it said. It went on to note that he participated in several organizations and boards including president of the Nova Scotia Association of Architects, a member of the Board of Trustees for the Canadian Museum of Civilization, he was a member of the Building Committee for the Canadian War Museum, and was a board member of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, as well as Coastal Business for the Canadian Business Development Corporation.

Engineer and former Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Joe Janega said Ojolick’s grandparents moved to Canada from Slovakia at the same time his grandparents immigrated from that part of the former Czechoslovakia.

“We were actually raised in Whitney Pier like a lot of immigrants did at that time,” he recalled. “I knew Bob’s family more than I knew Bob at that time. Since then, professionally I had the pleasure to work with the man.”

Over time, Janega said he worked with Ojolick on a number of projects, including the renovations and additions to the Royal Bank branch in Port Hawkesbury.

File photos

Bob Ojolick helped design East Richmond Education Centre back in 2008.

Port Hawkesbury Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle said he worked with Ojolick on various projects for about 20 years, specifically on school buildings when Doyle was part of the former Strait Regional School Board.

“Bob was involved as an architect on a number of school projects,” he recalled. “Probably my closest work with him on a large job was the East Richmond Education Centre addition. That was a great project and he took a different view of that. Bob was someone with great vision.”

Doyle called him a gifted architect who could think outside the box.

“He was a listener; he would listen to owners, to the community and try to get a sense of what the community or what the owner wanted, or what that vision was. Then try to study and to work with the owner,” he noted. “Certainly someone who appreciated quality construction, the quality of materials, materials that last for a long time. Knowing that an institutional or commercial building is going to be there for quite some time, let’s make it still relevant in 20 years as technology changes.”

The Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre, seen here under construction in 2005, was another Strait area building designed by Bob Ojolick.

Ojolick also helped design the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre.

According to his obituary, Ojolick was invested by his peers into the College of Fellows of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, and received the Canadian Housing Design Award for the Atlantic Provinces for Tideways in Wolfville, as well as the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Architecture for the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Janega said the Civic Centre was regarded as one of the top environmentally efficient buildings in Canada.

“It was very well recognized. As a matter of fact, the Town of Port Hawkesbury received an award,” he noted.

While he has heard architects talking about open spaces and bringing people together, Doyle said Ojolick achieved all those goals, while working closely with the community on the Civic Centre.

“He was very much thoughtful of the building fitting into the environment and adapting that to the need,” Doyle said. “In this case, it’s a very large building. This was to be a centre for residents. This was to be a place where residents and visitors gathered, and putting enough activities in the building so that it would attract people on a regular basis. And then large, open spaces where people want to sit, and talk.”

In retirement, his obituary added that Ojolick enjoyed watercolour painting, achieving membership in the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society and his work was exhibited in Cape Breton and Florida.

“He was a good architect and was a very fine person too,” Janega added.