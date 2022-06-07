Judge from Antigonish appointed to provincial court

HALIFAX: Three new judges have been appointed to the provincial court effective June 3.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Brad Johns named lawyers Kelly Serbu, QC, of Halifax, Nicole Ann Rovers of Antigonish, and Bradley Gordon Sarson of Bedford to the bench.

“Nova Scotians are fortunate to have these accomplished professionals joining the provincial court,” said Johns. “They are experienced and respected lawyers and active members of their communities. They have all demonstrated professional integrity, good character and outstanding contributions to the practice of law.”

Rovers is a lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid, where she focused on family, criminal and appeal work. She was called to the bar in 2002. Rovers has been President of the Antigonish Bar Association since 2017 and co-Chair of the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Mass Casualty Commission Working Group. She is a former women’s support worker with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, acting as a social justice advocate and support person for women involved in the criminal justice and civil court systems.

The provincial court presides over most indictable offence charges under the Criminal Code, according to a press release from the province.

The province said judges are selected by the government from a list of candidates recommended by the seven-member independent Advisory Committee on Provincial Judicial Appointments, which includes two members of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society, a sitting judge of the provincial court, three public representatives and a retired member of the judiciary as Chair, all appointed by the Minister of Justice.

The committee recommendations are based on criteria in the Guidelines for Provincial Judicial Appointments, the province said, noting that appointments to the bench continue to be based on merit and professional excellence, gender, language/bilingualism, racial and cultural diversity, geographical representation, and commitment to public service.

With these appointments, the province added there are now 15 female and 14 male judges sitting full-time on the provincial court, with 10 part-time judges also serving on the bench.