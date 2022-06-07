KitchenFest! back for ninth year July 1-9

ST. ANN’S: The island-wide traditional Gaelic music festival is back for year nine as the Gaelic College presents KitchenFest! slated for July 1 to 9.

The Gaelic College said the annual celebration gives locals and visitors alike up close and personal insight into this distinct and vibrant living culture, bringing the kitchen-céilidh feel to the forefront.

Over nine days, in 29 venues, with over 100 events and 150-plus performers, the festival showcases music, food, stories, and warm Cape Breton hospitality, organizers noted. They said each of the live performances will feature a Gaelic-speaking host or hostess and happen in all corners of the island. Over 95 per cent of the musical lineup is Nova Scotia-based and will include such performers as Jimmy Rankin, Howie MacDonald, Andrea Beaton, Cameron Chisholm, Shelly Campbell, Evans and Doherty, the Cape Breton Fiddlers’ Association, and many more, they said.

“We are excited to once again collaborate with island partners to showcase and celebrate some of what makes this part of the world so special,” says College President and festival-creator Rodney MacDonald. “The province is opening back up, we’re able to have more live music in community, and some good cheer is just what we need.”

Within the mix of venues, both private sector and community-run, organizers said entertainment can be found at the Admiral Lounge in Port Hood, Bras d’Or Lakes Inn in St. Peter’s, the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique, the Friends United Convention Centre in Kempt Road, Glendale Parish Grounds, the Inverness Legion, the Mabou Community Hall, MacBouch Restaurant & Lounge in St. Peter’s, the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Red Shoe Pub in Mabou, Route 19 Brewing in Inverness, and the Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre, among other venues.

Back in collaboration for a fifth year, KitchenFest! is pleased to include the annual Glendale Outdoor Concert on Saturday, July 9, according to the Gaelic College, which noted that the afternoon will be jam-packed with fine local talent running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets will be available at the gate.

To view the complete schedule, visit: www.kitchenfest.ca.