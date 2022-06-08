Policing costs account for 10 per cent of Mulgrave’s budget

MULGRAVE: For the third time in as many years, the Town of Mulgrave has held the line on tax rates.

Mulgrave CAO David Gray tabled a $2-million operating budget for 2022-23 last month and it was approved unanimously during the regular monthly council meeting on June 6.

The town’s rates remain at $1.23 per $100 of assessment for residential customers, with the commercial rate being $4.52.

Three years ago, as part of their 2019-20 budget, councillors approved a five per cent increase to tax rates.

Following the meeting, council told reporters it was a big deal for them to keep the tax rates at the current level.

“We’re a small town with growing numbers of seniors, it’s not easy. Gas prices high, food prices high, that’s a definite priority,” Mayor Ron Chisholm said. “We’ll keep doing that because like I say, the seniors are our backbone. They built this community. If we keep increasing taxes, we’re going to be taking food out of their mouths.”

While the budget includes a small increase to the waste disposal levy which increases to $128.25 from $125, councillors were disheartened to learn their policing costs increased 11 per cent from the previous year.

Councillors within the Town of Mulgrave have previously aired their concerns with what service they’re being provided as they’re paying for a full-member, but only had 21 calls and don’t feel the full impact of the service.

“We brought it up at the last police advisory meeting and there has been a change in it. There has been a police presence in the town a little bit more regularly than it used to be,” Chisholm said. “As a matter of fact, we have another meeting with police advisory and we’ll bring it up again so it stays the same with the summer months going on.”

Town Councillor Krista Luddington explained Mulgrave is not alone with this struggle, as it’s province-wide.

“Everybody seems to feeling the crunch as well with the amount of money they’re paying for it,” Luddington said. “That’s not to de-value the service we’re getting, but it’s a lot to put on a town of 627 people.”

Out of Mulgrave’s $2-million operating budget, the price tag associated with RCMP costs, which rings in at roughly $191,000, makes up approximately 10 per cent of the town’s budget.

As for the town’s $1 million capital plan, Gray highlighted a number of projects including the fact the town has close to $1-million in street paving to do over the next three fiscal years.

One major development that came out of the 2022-23 consolidated financial statements provided by Grant Thornton was that the Town of Mulgrave is currently in the midst of a legal battle with the Strait of Canso Superport.

“We’re not obliged to really talk about that right yet,” Chisholm added.