Town of Port Hawkesbury to sell residential properties

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council decided to proceed with the sale of three properties.

On April 6 in Port Hawkesbury, staff made a recommendation during an in-camera meeting to have Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle complete negotiations on three parcels of residential land which the town owns.

During the regular monthly meeting, town council unanimously approved the motion.

***

Town council accepted a recommendation from the committee of the whole to approve new terms of reference for its committees, including: the accessibility, beautification, audit, waterfront, economic development, energy management, housing, parks and recreation, planning advisory, and Reeves Street committees.

Later in the meeting, town council approved Cheryl McDaniel as a new member of the town’s waterfront development committee.

Callum MacDonald was also approved by town council to sit on the housing and waterfront advisory committees.

The town approved residents who will sit on the recreation and active living advisory committee. They are: Robbie Bissonette; Michael Hudson; Buddy Burns; Paula Hart; Peter Fougere; Annmarie MacDonald; Sandy MacDonald; Natalie Stevens; and Tara Lee Wood.

While Collie Hayes did express an interest in also sitting on the parks and recreation committee, Doyle noted that because of the potential for a conflict-of-interest, town employees cannot sit on advisory committees as members of the public. He said, like other staff, Hayes can serve on the committee, if invited.

***

A request from the Scotchtown Volunteer Fire Department to lobby the provincial government to reduce funeral expenses for firefighters who pass away during active duty was accepted.

Town council approved a motion to send a letter to the fire department offering their support.

***

Because Pride Month is approaching in June, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told council he was been speaking with Taylor Linloff about local events.

“She’s an amazing citizen. She has done a tremendous amount of work last year in and around Pride Month. She organized our first ever Pride March for the Town of Port Hawkesbury,” the mayor noted.

After speaking with Linloff, Chisholm-Beaton was seeking council’s support to raise the Pride Flag, possibly during the first week of June, which was approved unanimously.

The mayor also suggested Linloff make a presentation to council next month to request council’s support to hold various activities.

Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie suggested Linloff appear before the May 4 regular monthly meeting.

“She does have some great volunteers that are willing to help out, and certainly I’m always willing to help and pitch in, and perhaps maybe there’ll be some town that can assist us as well,” the mayor added.

***

Town Councillor Mark MacIver said because the town’s recreation department purchased a new tractor which will be arriving “shortly,” the old tractor will have to be removed to make room.

He had a motion approved to donate the old tractor to the Highland Riding Club, if the group accepts the donation.