Judique celebrates Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award Community Judique celebrates Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award By Mary Hankey - October 27, 2022 The village of Judique received the Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award on the weekend. Communities selected for the award promote citizen engagement, civic pride and a positive outlook on the future. Photos by Mary HankeyMembers of the Judique Spirit Tartan Group (from the left): Donna MacLellan, Deborah Graham, Jean MacDonald, and Mildred Lynn MacDonald listen to Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc's remarks at the Community Spirit Award celebration. The Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award ceremony at the community centre in Judique, started with a prayer and the Honour Song by Elder Janey Michael from We'koqma'q. The Judique Spirit Tartan Community Quilt was unveiled at the the Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award celebration at the community centre. The framed quilt features community themes from the heart and was completed in September. A special blessing in English and Gaelic was given by Father Allan MacMillan at the Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award Celebration at the Judique Community Centre on Oct. 23. The Honourable Arthur J. LeBlanc, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, and Her Honour Mrs. Patsy LeBlanc, congratulated highland dancers (from the left): Mollie MacDonald, Clara MacDonald, and Ruby MacDonald for their performance at the Community Spirit Award Celebration in Judique. The Community Spirit Award was presented to the village of Judique on the weekend. At the ceremony, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster recognized the cultural wealth of Judique, to those who have excelled in sports, and the newcomers who became a vital part of the community. The Judique Spirit Tartan Group received a special place of honour at the Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award celebration. Their quilt was unveiled at the ceremony and will hang at the entrance to the Judique Community Centre. Arthur J. LeBlanc, the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, was delighted to present the village of Judique the Community Spirit Award. The award celebrates the power, strength and diversity of vibrant communities across Nova Scotia. Her Honour Mrs. Patsy LeBlanc, wife of Nova Scotia's Lieutenant Governor, took time to speak to many people that attended the Community Spirit Award celebration held on the weekend in Judique. The story of the Judique Spirit Tartan was told by Mildred Lynn MacDonald at the Lieutenant Governor's Community Spirit Award ceremony. The colours were picked out by members of the community and the tartan was registered in 2021 by the Scottish Register of Tartans. Members of the Judique Spirit Tartan Group were delighted to accept the Community Spirit Award on behalf of the village of Judique, from the Honourable Arthur J. LeBlanc, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia. Representing the group were (from the left): Donna MacLellan, Deborah Graham, Jean MacDonald, and Mildred Lynn MacDonald. Deborah Graham read excerpts from her book, Weaving a Village Together, at the Community Spirit Award Ceremony. The book features the story of the Judique Spirit Tartan and the folklore behind how Judique received its name.