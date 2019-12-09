Keagan named NSJHL/Hockey Nova Scotia Player of the Month

PORT HAWKESBURY: Jacob Keagan of the Strait Pirates and Finn Reeves of the Valley Maple Leafs were named Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Players of the Month for their respective divisions.

Keagan was a clear cut winner for the Sid Rowe Division as he collected eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in nine games. The points were even more valuable as the Pirates only had a .500 record for the month of November going 4-4-1.

It was a closer vote in the Fred Fox Division between Reeves and Connor Goodick of the East Penguins but Reeves won out with his five goals and six assists in five games as he played a major role in getting the Leafs to their 2-3-2 record for the month of November.

Hockey Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League executive extends sincere congratulations to both Reeves and Keagan and they will be presented with their Hockey Nova Scotia awards at an upcoming home game in December.