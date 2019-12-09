DTIR determined advanced flashing green lights on Reeves Street were not critical

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Mayor of Port Hawkesbury says it’s promising that municipal officials received a response from provincial transportation representatives regarding the removal of the advanced-green lights from the final design of the Destination Reeves Street project.

In September, council passed a motion to send a letter to Lloyd Hines, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal and when they didn’t receive a response, they passed another motion in October to send a duplicate of that letter straight to Premier Stephen McNeil.

During the monthly regular town council meeting on December 3, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton shared a response to a letter councillors sent to representatives with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTIR) following their discovery the advanced-green turning lights would no longer be included in intersection upgrades.

Following the meeting, Chisholm-Beaton indicated that throughout the project’s pilot phase, DTIR officials have committed to collecting traffic data.

“It seems that, from the letter, TIR isn’t closing the door to the idea – [it’s] just let’s see how the pilot goes and, at the end of the piloted phase, then we’ll do what’s the best fit,” she said. “Data will be used for the end of the piloted phase to see if there would be a need to install those protected, submissive lights.”

The project’s budget is approximately $1 million and the implementation of the flashing green lights would have increased the cost by $350,000.

A spokesperson with DTIR confirmed with The Reporter based on traffic analysis, the flashing green lights were determined to not be critical for intersection operation.

Even if DTIR representatives decide not to include the lights in the final design, Chisholm-Beaton added town councillors will continue to lobby for their inclusion.