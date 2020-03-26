Kelloway weighs in on coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 continues to be an evolving global challenge, and our priority remains the health and safety of Canadians. Our government is working with the provinces and territories to respond to the outbreak and have taken decisive measures to minimize the health, economic, and social impacts of the virus.

This is a very serious situation. I have the utmost confidence in the people of Canada and of Cape Breton – Canso. We are all in this together as family, friends and neighbours. We will get through this.

We all have a role to play, individually and collectively, to flatten the curve of this virus.

Here are ways Canadians can help protect their families:

• Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.

• Monitor for symptoms, like a fever and dry cough.

• Cough and sneeze into the bend of your arm, not in your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands.

• Stay up to date with all the latest information by visiting canada.ca/coronavirus

• Practice social distancing

At this time, a global travel advisory is in effect: AVOID ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL. We are also strongly urging Canadian travellers to return to Canada via commercial means while they remain available. If you are abroad, now is the time to come home. Upon return to Canada, Self-isolate for 14 days after your return from travel outside of Canada. Some provinces and territories may have specific recommendations for certain groups such as health care workers.

Before going to a COVID-19 testing site, please call 811 first.

We have taken a whole-of-government response to the virus by establishing a more than $1 billion COVID-19 Response Fund. This Fund will provide money to the provinces and territories to deal with preparation and mitigation for the virus, increase screenings and testing, enhance research in Canada, and support the World Health Organization. This fund will also support employers and their workers through the Work-Sharing program and by waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period for Employment Insurance sickness benefits.

No one should have to worry about their job if they have to be quarantined. No employer should feel like they have to lay off a worker because of the virus. This week I have been engaging with constituents, stakeholders and industry on the anticipated impacts of this virus to help inform the stimulus package that will be announced by the Minister of Finance soon.

I encourage everyone to only read and share information you can trust from reliable sources. Spread of misinformation can be very harmful in these unsettling times.

Canada is among the best-prepared countries in the world to respond to the situation we’re facing. I know in Cape Breton and North Eastern Nova Scotia we have always pulled together in challenging times and we need to do that now, more than ever.

Thank you!

Mike Kelloway,

M.P. Cape Breton – Canso