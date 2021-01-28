ARICHAT: Like every community group, the St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre ladies auxiliary has been impacted by COVID-19.

But chair Jeanette Ellis wants the public to know that even though they were not able to conduct their annual door-to-door campaign this year, which is their main fundraiser, they are still actively raising money for the Arichat health care facility.

The group has set up an account at St. Joseph’s Credit Union where people can donate, they can also mail a cheque to St. Ann Centre at P.O. Box 90 Arichat, NS, B0E 1A0, or they have the option of using etransfer to: stann.auxiliary@gmailcom. If donors provide their name and address, tax receipts can be sent to them, Ellis said.

“Usually we do the door-to-door campaign, the end of September or October but this year we were really late, and because of COVID, we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Ellis said.

To give more people more time to donate, the ladies auxiliary decided to extend their fundraising campaign to the end of February.

“To give more people time, because a lot of people were saying they forgot, or they didn’t know about it,” Ellis explained. “We put it in the (church) bulletins and we put it on Telile.”

Despite the global pandemic, Ellis said they were able to provide the centre’s residents and staff with several items, including new outpatient doors.

“Even though it’s not a big group, we do a lot of good by what we provide them with,” the chair said. “Just since COVID, we purchased gift cards from Charles Forest Co-op, and we bought three iPads… We also bought pins from the Angel Fund.”

Thanks to donations, since 2013, the ladies auxiliary provided the facility with a slit lamp; a microscope; an x-ray table; a heat pump, a cardiac monitor; blanket warmers; phlebotomy chairs; laboratory analyzers; a furnace for the dining room area; label print seal; and COVID-19 support.

In 2018 alone, Ellis said they raised $18,515 from the door-to-door campaign, and more than $18,000 the next year. In the past seven years, they raised $116,733.94 for the Arichat facility to help with upgrades and expansions.

To expand the kitchen and recreation areas in the facility, Ellis said the gazebo in the front was removed and donated to the Hearts of Isle Madame. Although work on the second phase hasn’t started yet, Ellis said it is expected to be complete by December 2021.

“They’re expanding the kitchen area,” she explained. “There were two decks there in the past when they built onto the decks, which was not approved by anybody, but they just kind of did it, but it was falling apart. The decks started settling, so the roof started leaking. Now the expansion is that they’re going to build in the back, they’re going to build a kitchen out. And where the recreation department is in the front, they’re going build more towards the road.”

One of the reasons for the expansion is that current long-term care residents require more equipment and specialized care, Ellis noted.

“The seniors now, they take a lot more equipment than they used to years ago,” she stated. “Years ago, when people went into a nursing home, they were much younger.

“It seems like now, they’re living at home longer because of home care and everything. But when they go in, they need specialized chairs and specialized this. Everything needs to be specialized for them so it takes a lot more room.”

Because space is cramped in the dining room due to all the specialized chairs, Ellis said some residents are forced to eat in the living area.

Unable to hold meetings, and with only 23 members, most of whom are described by Ellis as “very senior, seniors,” the group was helped by St. Ann staff and volunteers. She said another help is their ability to call on residents in various communities who help out by going door-to-door.

She added they are looking for new members, especially younger volunteers.

“There’s only a few of us that are under 70,” she noted. “We haven’t had a meeting, and I don’t know when the next time we will. The last time we had one, our membership meeting, we had three new members, young members, which was a big thing because we hadn’t had a new members for five or six years in a row.”